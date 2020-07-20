Privacy commissioner: Up to DOJ, BuCor to confirm Jaybee Sebastian's death due to COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Privacy Commissioner Raymund Liboro said it is up to the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Corrections to confirm the death of high-profile inmate Jaybee Sebastian due to COVID-19.
In an interview with radio dzBB on Monday, Liboro, chair of the National Privacy Commission, said the Data Privacy Act covers everyone, including inmates.
But confirming the death of a person due to the novel coronavirus will be up to discretion of government authority, he said.
“We have to leave it to the controller, in which case the Bureau of Corrections or DOJ as controller of this information,” Liboro explained in a mix of English and Filipino. He added that these government agencies have their own policies on upholding public interest.
On Sunday, media reported that on deaths of nine high-profile inmates, including convicted kidnapper Sebastian, who is also accused of being a drug lord. According to media reports, the death certificate showed that Sebastian was 40 when he died of acute myocardial infarction, related to COVID-19 at the New Bilibid Prison Hospital last week.
His body was not autopsied and was cremated on Saturday.
BuCor Director General Gerard Bantag confirmed deaths among inmates due to COVID-19, but invoked the Data Privacy Act from confirming the identities of those who passed away.
Liboro said that the Data Privacy Act covers anyone, including inmates. But during this time of pandemic, Republic Act 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern may also cover this incident.
The privacy commissioner said journalists may invoke RA 11332 in confirming Sebastian’s death, but it will still be up to the controller of information whether to disclose the data.
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Sunday said he summoned Bantag to his office on Monday to shed light on the matter.
Guevarra said they will discuss alleged deaths of high-profile inmates and protocols in place whenever death occurs in Bilibid. Asked if BuCor can invoke data privacy act in refusing to identify the inmates who died, Guevarra added: “We actually need not mention any names. We’re interested in what’s happening out there (or in there).” — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Ghio Ong
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.
Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas
St. Luke's Medical Center on Monday announces that both of its hospitals in Quezon City and Bonifacio Global City (Taguig) have reached full capacity in all intensive care units for COVID-19 patients.
The hospital says its critical care beds in the emergency room, as well as COVID-19 wards in both hospitals, are also full.
"In this regard, we encourage COVID patients, including suspect and probable cases, to temporarily seek treatment from other healthcare facilities for the time being," SLMC says in a statement.
Metro Manila will remain under General Community Quarantine for two more weeks, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says.
He says the National Capital Region was initially supposed to return to Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine as recommended by UP researchers but local mayors had said they would be able to respond to possible increases in cases in their areas.
Government should enter service contracting with public transportation operators to provide more buses, jeeps and other modes of transport for Metro Manila's workers and commuters, Sen. Risa Hontiveros says.
"Commuting continues to be difficult and many drivers still don't have a source of livelihood. That isn't what the 'new normal' should be," she says in Filipino.
"Government should engage the public transport sector via service contracting to enable the speedy and safe return of jeeps and buses to our streets."
Service contracting means the government will operators to ply routes regardless of how many passengers they ferry.
Hontiveros says service contracting should also be done in other areas under General Community Quarantine.
The Quezon City Legislative building will be temporarily closed from July 15 to July 19 after three city councilors and some office staff test positive for COVID-19.
The closure may last longer if the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit needs more time for testing and containment measures.
"The CESU will conduct exhaustive contact tracing as appropriate and follow-up testing as necessary," the QC government says.
Makati Medical City declares full capacity following of a review of its bed utilization and manpower.
The hospital says it has attended to thousands of suspected COVID-19 patients since its outbreak in February when it had to increase physical and manpower resources to accommodate more patients.
"Much as we would want to extend the same degree of care and attention to any additional admission for COVID-19, MMC has reached its threshold in capacity to respond to more COVID-19 patients," the hospital says in a statement.
