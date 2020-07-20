PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DILG Undersecretary for Barangay Affairs Martin Diño said that it would be right that the public know the status of their neighbors who could be positive or asymptomatic for COVID-19.
pna.gov.ph/Joey O. Razon
Diño was not 'misquoted' on 'shame campaign' suggestion, he only says he was
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - July 20, 2020 - 4:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Undersecretary Martin Diño was not misquoted in news reports about his suggestion of a "shame campaign" to stop the spread of COVID-19 and a review of the Radyo5 interview shows his remarks were not, as he claimed, "misquoted or twisted by some media outlets."

A video of his July 17, 2020 interview on Radyo5's "All Ready" shows that he was talking about the Department of the Interior and Local Government's planned implementation of "Oplan Kalinga", a program to fetch COVID-19 patients who are undergoing home quarantine and bring them to government quarantine facilities when he mentioned the "shame campaign."

He said that the public should not worry about police rounding up COVID-19 patients since health workers will just ask them to go to a facility.

"Now, if you do not want to go (to the government facility), there is no problem there. But your neighbors will know — because before, it was a secret. We don't know who has the ano, so, basically, it's up to you."

"Now, if it is found that you are asymptomatic or symptomatic, well, your neighbors should know that. Because before, when you leave the house, they will talk to you. They talk to their relatives. That's why maybe it's proper to have a shame campaign."

READ: DILG exec pushes shame campaign vs stubborn COVID-19 patients

In a statement on Monday afternoon, Diño clarified that he was only in support of a "shame campaign" on quarantine violators.

"While I did I mention the need to launch a shame campaign, my suggestion was directed not against COVID-19 patients but against quarantine violators such as those who still refuse to wear face masks, observe physical distancing, and abide by the minimum health standards set by the Department of Health," he wrote.  

Diño, who incorrectly claimed in March that the Bill of Rights had been suspended by the pandemic, claimed that "out of my utter disgust and exasperation over such behavior, I told the program hosts that there should be a shame campaign against such individuals for their audacity to disregard the threat of the disease and the preventive measures we have established."

That is not what he said.

"Therefore, I would like to set the record straight that I will never personally champion a mentality of shaming COVID patients nor will the Department of the Interior and Local Government. We will always uphold the rights of patients especially during a global pandemic," he also said Monday.

READ: DILG gives Diño benefit of the doubt, stresses rights not suspended by quarantine

'Pasaway' narrative recycled 

The likes of Sen. Koko Pimentel and Police Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, Metro Manila police chief, have drawn the public's furor for also breaking quarantine rules, though the latter has urged the public to move on from the incident after issuing an "apology" that also denied his breach ever happened despite having pictures taken by his own office circulating online.

Yet, blaming the public for shortcomings involving the pandemic has long been a pattern of behavior among government officials.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año himself has asserted that Filipinos are responsible for the rising coronavirus cases, an assertion that contradicts an SWS survey that found that Filipinos take the pandemic seriously and follow health protocols and data from Google that showed most Filipinos stayed home during the quarantine.

Neither Pimentel nor Sinas was called 'pasaway' by the national government, with the chief executive even clearing Sinas of his flagrant and well-documented violation, saying Metro Manila's top cop should not be blamed that his people wanted to celebrate his birthday with him. 

"As Undersecretary on Barangay Affairs, I receive voluminous reports and complaints on a daily basis from barangay officials on the hardheadedness and lack of cooperation of some of their constituents who continue to defy and violate community quarantine protocols," he said. 

"Such apparent lack of discipline and concern from some of our pasaway (stubborn) countrymen is one of the primary reasons why the number of COVID-19 patients continues to rise despite the sacrifice and hard work of our frontliners and the general public," he added. 

PNP distances from comment

Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, chief of the national police, on Monday refused to comment on the issue but indicated that the agency would not themselves carry out such a campaign, implying that it would be illegal. 

Speaking at his weekly press briefing on Monday, Gamboa said: "We don't have a comment on this but of course the Philippine National Police on our part we would not do such a thing because we always operate in accordance with the law."

"We don't want to be linked to Martial Law-type [enforcement] anymore, and we in the PNP, we have always practiced maximum tolerance. But of course, we will always implement the law," he added. 

The Philippine National Police is an attached bureau of the Department of Interior and Local Government. 

Earlier, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año also asked the public to report on neighbors known to be positive for the coronavirus. — with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico and The STAR/Romina Cabrera 

DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
TV5 may absorb displaced ABS-CBN talents
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
TV5 Network Inc. could serve as a new home for hundreds of ABS-CBN employees who will be laid off following the closure of...
Headlines
fbfb
Coconut oil credited for making provincial jail COVID-free
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 18 hours ago
Virgin coconut oil or VCO is being credited for making the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center free of coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmakers float more sanctions vs ABS-CBN: P1.97-T fine, seizure of headquarters
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
Further compounding on the largely condemned decision of the House of Representatives to deny ABS-CBN's franchise bid, President...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
11 hours ago
Headlines
Duterte signs law that allows school opening later than August amid state of emergency, calamity
5 hours ago
With the new law, the president, upon the recommendation of the education secretary, may determine when schools may open when...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 minute ago
Palace confirms Duterte will be 'physically present' for SONA address at Batasan
1 minute ago
This announcement clears up some of the confusion caused by differing details offered up by Senate President Tito Sotto and...
Headlines
fbfb
7 minutes ago
No indiscriminate arrests of quarantine violators, Quezon City government says
By Franco Luna | 7 minutes ago
"Any abuses done while enforcing national and city safeguard measures shall be dealt with severely and prosecuted to...
Headlines
fbfb
51 minutes ago
DOJ orders probe into high-profile inmates' deaths as BuCor confirms Jaybee Sebastian died of COVID-19
By Kristine Joy Patag | 51 minutes ago
The Department of Justice on Monday confirmed that high-profile inmate Jaybee Sebastian, also a witness in the drug case against...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Over 1,500 new cases reported as COVID-19 tally in Philippines reaches 68,898
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Despite rise in cases, Metro Manila will continue to be under general community quarantine until July 31. Meanwhile, Cebu...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
St. Luke's, NKTI declare full capacity for COVID-19 cases
3 hours ago
This comes as the country experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases following the further easing of restrictions nationwide. Latest...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with