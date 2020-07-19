PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Sen. Richard Gordon urged the public to continue practicing the strictest health measures, specifically staying home unless there is a compelling task to be accomplished outside, wearing a mask, washing hands frequently and social distancing.
Geremy Pintolo, file
10 members of Gordon staff positive for COVID-19
Cecille Suerte Felipe (The Philippine Star) - July 19, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines - Ten staff members of Sen. Richard Gordon tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and were immediately sent to quarantine, the office of the senator announced yesterday.

“In the latest round of routine testing, ten of my immediate staff tested positive for COVID-19. Upon receipt of the results, they immediately went into quarantine. We have also begun contact tracing procedures in order to identify all those who may have been exposed to these individuals and take appropriate measures moving forward. I am sharing this information with the public in the interest of transparency and so that all potentially affected persons may be attended to,” said Gordon, also Philippine Red Cross (PRC) chairman and CEO.

He urged the public to continue practicing the strictest health measures, specifically staying home unless there is a compelling task to be accomplished outside, wearing a mask, washing hands frequently and social distancing.

“We pray for the recovery of all our countrymen who are afflicted with the virus and the safety and protection of all Filipinos,” he added.

Gordon pointed out that the PRC has, throughout the entire COVID-19 quarantine periods, “been conducting regular RT-PCR testing on our staff and volunteers, myself included, because our duties entail that we are constantly in the field supervising our COVID-19 initiatives, monitoring the work of all our chapters, building, inspecting and equipping molecular testing laboratories, reaching out to affected indigent communities through relief missions and cash grant distribution, working with or exposed to sick people in need of our health, medical and social services and, for some, handling COVID-19 test specimens.”

He said that the performance of other PRC operations such as the blood center and emergency services as well as disaster services “puts all of us at risk of contracting many kinds of illnesses.”

“The people who work and volunteer at the PRC, including my Senate staff who volunteer there, accept and face these and many other challenges,” he added.

Gordon also revealed that his wife Kate and two household staff were tested and the results came back negative. “Nonetheless, we will be on self-imposed isolation at home in order to ensure the safety and well-being of anyone with whom we will interact in the future.”

RICHARD GORDON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID-19 cases in Philippines breach 65,000 with 2,357 new infections
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 hours ago
(Updated 4:26 p.m.) More than 13.61 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 585,000 deaths, have been recorded...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines is already emerging from lockdowns, but Filipinos still don't know Duterte's approval ratings
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Over two quarters have passed but the latest satisfaction ratings of President Rodrigo Duterte are yet to be released by popular...
Headlines
fbfb
Groups to wage noise barrage, motorcade vs anti-terror law, ABS-CBN franchise denial
By Ratziel San Juan | 12 hours ago
The planned activities coincide with the taking effect of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 today.
Headlines
fbfb
Lagundi being tested vs COVID-19
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
The University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital clinical trials on lagundi as treatment for coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators to DOH: Use cheaper Filipino-made COVID-19 test kits instead of imported brands
By Ratziel San Juan | 13 hours ago
The Filipino-made test kits funded by the DOST are cheaper compared to Chinese and Korean test kits which cost more than double,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Oldest Philippines bishop dies
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 hour ago
The country’s oldest Catholic bishop, retired bishop Manuel Sobreviñas of Imus Cavite, passed away yesterday,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
House seeks more programs for OFWs
By Edu Punay | 1 hour ago
The House of Representatives has sought a more comprehensive plan from the executive branch for overseas Filipino workers...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Lawmakers back people’s initiative on ABS-CBN franchise
By Edu Punay | 1 hour ago
Two veteran lawmakers yesterday expressed support for the proposal to conduct a people’s initiative to push for the...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
FDA warns public vs valved masks
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Masks with exhaust valves cannot prevent coronavirus disease 2019 infection as they are designed for industrial use and not...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Government urged to allow use of Pinoy-made test kits
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Senators belonging to the minority bloc urged the government to allow the use of Filipino-made, world-class coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with