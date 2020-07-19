10 members of Gordon staff positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines - Ten staff members of Sen. Richard Gordon tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and were immediately sent to quarantine, the office of the senator announced yesterday.

“In the latest round of routine testing, ten of my immediate staff tested positive for COVID-19. Upon receipt of the results, they immediately went into quarantine. We have also begun contact tracing procedures in order to identify all those who may have been exposed to these individuals and take appropriate measures moving forward. I am sharing this information with the public in the interest of transparency and so that all potentially affected persons may be attended to,” said Gordon, also Philippine Red Cross (PRC) chairman and CEO.

He urged the public to continue practicing the strictest health measures, specifically staying home unless there is a compelling task to be accomplished outside, wearing a mask, washing hands frequently and social distancing.

“We pray for the recovery of all our countrymen who are afflicted with the virus and the safety and protection of all Filipinos,” he added.

Gordon pointed out that the PRC has, throughout the entire COVID-19 quarantine periods, “been conducting regular RT-PCR testing on our staff and volunteers, myself included, because our duties entail that we are constantly in the field supervising our COVID-19 initiatives, monitoring the work of all our chapters, building, inspecting and equipping molecular testing laboratories, reaching out to affected indigent communities through relief missions and cash grant distribution, working with or exposed to sick people in need of our health, medical and social services and, for some, handling COVID-19 test specimens.”

He said that the performance of other PRC operations such as the blood center and emergency services as well as disaster services “puts all of us at risk of contracting many kinds of illnesses.”

“The people who work and volunteer at the PRC, including my Senate staff who volunteer there, accept and face these and many other challenges,” he added.

Gordon also revealed that his wife Kate and two household staff were tested and the results came back negative. “Nonetheless, we will be on self-imposed isolation at home in order to ensure the safety and well-being of anyone with whom we will interact in the future.”