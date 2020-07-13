LPA off Cagayan now Tropical Depression Carina

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area off the waters of Cagayan province developed into a tropical depression early Monday and might dump rains over the eastern portion of the country.

The tropical depression was given a local name “Carina”—the third tropical cyclone for 2020.

PAGASA said “Carina” was last located 315 kilometers east of Tuguegarao, Cagayan bearing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph. It is moving west at 20 kph.

Weather forecasters raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal #1 over:

Batanes

Babuyan Group of Islands

Northeastern Cagayan (Santa Anta, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey, and the eastern portions of Lal-lo, Gattaran and Baggao)

Residents of these areas may experience occasional gusts due to “Carina.”

The tropical depression is expected to dump moderate to heavy rains over Babuyan Islands and eastern section of mainland Cagayan and Isabela. Meanwhile, those living in Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley, Aurora and the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands may experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains.

PAGASA also advised those with small seacraft not to venture out over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon in the next 24 hours due moderate to rough seas.

“Carina” is forecast to pass close to the northeastern portion of Cagayan and Babuyan Islands between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

“However, accounting for the forecast track probability cone, a landfall scenario over these areas remains likely,” PAGASA said.

It, however, is not expected to intensify into a tropical storm.

“Carina” comes at a time when the country struggles to contain the coronavirus disease pandemic that has so far infected over 50,000 people.