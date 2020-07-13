PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
PAGASA said “Carina” was last located 315 kilometers east of Tuguegarao, Cagayan bearing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph. It is moving west at 20 kph.
RAMBB
LPA off Cagayan now Tropical Depression Carina
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 13, 2020 - 8:06am

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area off the waters of Cagayan province developed into a tropical depression early Monday and might dump rains over the eastern portion of the country.

The tropical depression was given a local name “Carina”—the third tropical cyclone for 2020.

PAGASA said “Carina” was last located 315 kilometers east of Tuguegarao, Cagayan bearing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph. It is moving west at 20 kph.

Weather forecasters raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal #1 over:

  • Batanes
  • Babuyan Group of Islands
  • Northeastern Cagayan (Santa Anta, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey, and the eastern portions of Lal-lo, Gattaran and Baggao)

Residents of these areas may experience occasional gusts due to “Carina.”

The tropical depression is expected to dump moderate to heavy rains over Babuyan Islands and eastern section of mainland Cagayan and Isabela. Meanwhile, those living in Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley, Aurora and the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands may experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains.

PAGASA also advised those with small seacraft not to venture out over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon in the next 24 hours due moderate to rough seas.

“Carina” is forecast to pass close to the northeastern portion of Cagayan and Babuyan Islands between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

“However, accounting for the forecast track probability cone, a landfall scenario over these areas remains likely,” PAGASA said.

It, however, is not expected to intensify into a tropical storm.

“Carina” comes at a time when the country struggles to contain the coronavirus disease pandemic that has so far infected over 50,000 people.

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mild COVID cases discouraged from home quarantine
By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
The government is now discouraging home quarantine for persons with mild cases of coronavirus disease 2019 and those who are...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo to Roque: Lawmakers should represent views of constituents
By Helen Flores | 8 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday disagreed with presidential spokesman Harry Roque that the junking of ABS-CBN’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines says South China Sea ruling ‘non-negotiable’
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 8 hours ago
On the fourth anniversary of the South China Sea ruling, the Philippines yesterday stressed that the unanimous award in favor...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: At 75, Duterte’s physical health at 88%
By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
President Duterte’s physical health is at 88 percent, Malacañang said over the weekend, as it revealed that the...
Headlines
fbfb
People’s initiative? Franchise grant is Congress’ prerogative — Roque
By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
Malacañang, which previously claimed that the rejection of the ABS-CBN franchise bill is the decision of the “people,”...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
8 hours ago
Phishing top cybercrime during quarantine
By Evelyn Macairan | 8 hours ago
Online sexual exploitation of children or OSEC is no longer the number one cybercrime violation committed in the country during...
Headlines
fbfb
8 hours ago
Fewer healthcare workers affected by COVID — DOH
By Pia Lee-Brago | 8 hours ago
The number of healthcare workers infected with coronavirus has been on a steady decline, according to the Department of ...
Headlines
fbfb
8 hours ago
UN: Further outbreaks to emerge sans active government measures
By Pia Lee-Brago | 8 hours ago
As the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic continues to take lives and disrupt economies around the world, a new report by the...
Headlines
fbfb
8 hours ago
Low-pressure area spotted off Cagayan
By Helen Flores | 8 hours ago
A brewing cyclone off Tuguegarao City, Cagayan is expected to bring rains over parts of Luzon early this week.
Headlines
fbfb
8 hours ago
‘Barriers for back-riding couples useless, more dangerous’
By Delon Porcalla | 8 hours ago
While the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases may be lauded for finally allowing back-riding for couples...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with