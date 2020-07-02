PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This file photo shows Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.
The STAR/Rudy Santos, File
Inter-agency panel on drug war should be given a chance, Guevarra says
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - July 2, 2020 - 3:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra appealed that the inter-agency panel reviewing police operations that resulted in deaths be given a chance to work, amid criticisms that its creation was just a ruse to avoid international scrutiny.

“It will be for everyone’s good to allow this inter-agency panel to do what it has set out to do, and reserve judgment at proper time,” Guevarra told reporters in a message.

He stressed that the panel “needs all the help it can get, including from those who seek to discredit it much too early.”

At the United Nations Human Rights Council’s 44th session on Tuesday, Guevarra delivered the Philippine government’s statement and said an inter-agency panel, headed by his office, was created to investigate anti-drug operations that resulted in deaths. The panel to release a report on November.

But criticisms that this government review team is just a “ruse to shield the country from international scrutiny” and part of the administration’s “damage control to save its international reputation.”

The Human Rights Watch also said on Wednesday: “It’s also a naked attempt to discourage the Human Rights Council from starting an independent, international investigation into the ‘drug war’ killings and related violations as recommended by the UN high commissioner.”

Task forces, commissions ‘severely inadequate’

Rights group Karapatan, meanwhile, said that domestic mechanisms to probe police operations have proven to be “severely inadequate.”

In a statement on Thursday, Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay said: “It is more than conspicuous, however, that domestic mechanisms are severely inadequate—if not outright failing—especially with the worsening climate of impunity under Duterte.”

“We have been on this road before, of creation of task forces and commissions which do not deliver justice and accountability but are only put up to make it appear that they are doing something about the killings,” she added.

Palabay recalled that the government, in the past, also created task forces and commissions such as the Melo Commission and Task Force Usig under the administration of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, and a task force under former President Benigno Aquino III to probe “extra-legal killings.”

The Melo Commission was an independent fact-finding body headed by Supreme Court Justice Jose Melo to look into political killings while Task Force Usig was formed to look into killings of media practitioners and members of militant groups.

“These bodies also barely scratched the surface on State policies driving these extrajudicial killings and thus, as a result, contributed to the whitewashing of these crimes and in worsening the human rights situation in the country,” Palabay also said.

Related video:

DRUG WAR KARAPATAN MENARDO GUEVARRA UNITED NATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mindoro collision not related to South China Sea row — Locsin
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
"In that respect it has nothing to do with the South China Sea," Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said.
Headlines
fbfb
UP team: COVID-19 trend not a game
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
The trend of COVID-19 cases in the country gives no reason for Filipinos to raise their fists in the air in exuberance, according...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP on soldiers’ slay: Shooting, not misencounter
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday admitted that the incident involving policemen and Army troopers in Jolo, Sulu on...
Headlines
fbfb
Jeepneys back in Metro Manila tomorrow
By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
After months of shutdown, traditional jeepneys will be back on Metro Manila roads tomorrow.
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo visits wake of slain soldiers in Jolo shooting
6 hours ago
“All of them are young men who died in the service of the country. It was heartbreaking to hear their stories from their...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
PNP coronavirus cases still rising, now at 754
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
According to the PNP Health Services latest tally, there are also 1,162 suspect cases within the organization to go with 677...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
'Overzealous enforcement': Binay calls on PNP to take steps in protecting people's rights, health
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"For some reason, the police have become over-zealous in enforcing public health directions to the point that they have put...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
DILG: More than 15,000 detainees released since March 17
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Majority of them are “elderly and those who committed light or bailable offenses,” it added.
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
CHR probes 55 alleged EJKs during virus lockdown
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Gomez-Dumpit also said that the commission has monitored a total of 817 complaints related to virus lockdown.
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
DOF: Relax quarantine in Metro, Calabarzon
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III has urged the government to place Metro Manila and Calabarzon under a more relaxed...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with