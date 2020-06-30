PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Philippines to UN rights council: Panel to look into deaths in anti-drug operations
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 30, 2020 - 5:54pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6:30 p.m.) — The Philippine government has created an inter-agency panel to investigate killings under its brutal drug war nearly four years into the Duterte administration, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Guevarra said that an inter-agency panel, chaired by the Department of Justice, has been formed to conduct “a judicious review of the 5,655 anti-illegal drug operations where deaths occurred.”

Human rights groups have estimated drug war deaths at four times the number acknowledged by the government.

In his statement, the DOJ secretary said that the Philippine National Police is “obliged by its internal mechanism” to automatically conduct a probe into operations with deaths involved, even if no complainant has come forward.

The justice chief delivered the Philippine government’s statement on the UN High Commissioner’s presentation of the Philippines report.

The panel, external to the PNP, also intends to engage the affected families and provide with with “legal options and assistance in criminal prosecutions of law enforcers who have overstepped legal bounds in the operations.”

The inter-agency panel will present a report by the end of November 2020, Guevarra added.

Duterte government rejects impunity tag

Guevarra also told the UN panel that claims of impunity has “no anchor in a system that provides every avenue to examine, establish and pursue a claim of wrongdoing by a State actor, if such claim is substantiated with facts.”

The justice secretary called on “human rights mechanisms” to “exercise due diligence in validating allegations brought before them by parties.”

Guevarra went on to say the independence of Philippine courts has been shown in the conviction of retired Army general Jovito Palparan as well as the conviction of members of the Ampatuan clan over the gruesome Maguindanao Massacre in 2009.

Both cases emanated from incidents that happened before the Duterte administration.

He also mentioned the indictment of a former police chief in January 2020. Guevarra was referring to state prosecutors recommending graft charges against former police general Oscar Albayalde over alleged irregularities in a drug raid in Pampanga province in 2013.

To note, the Duterte and his men are are being accused of committing crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court. The ICC can only act if national courts “have been found unable or unwilling to try a case.”

ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda previously said that her office aims to finalize its preliminary examination into the Philippines in 2020.

Inter-agency panel

Justice Undesecretary Markk Perete said in a separate message to reporters that the inter-agency review panel started its work in February 2020.

"Since then, we have ironed out logistical and other requirements for it to function, including the sharing of data and case files by, among others, the [Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency] and the PNP," Perete, also DOJ's spokesperson, added.

Other offices part of the panel are the Presidential Communications Office, the deparments of Interior and Local Government, and of Foreign Affairs, the Presidential Human Rights Committee Secretariat, the Presidential Management Staff, the Dangerous Drugs Board, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, PNP and the National Bureau of Investigation.

Perete said that the inter-agency panel was created as part of the government’s RealNumbers Project which started in 2018. The Real Numbers campaign used to publish monthly updates on the drug war but the updates have since become few and far between.

DRUG WAR MENARDO GUEVARRA UNITED NATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chinese ship's distress call came 3 hours after boat collision — coast guard
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 hours ago
An official report from the coast guard indicated that the collision happened at around 10:20 p.m. on June 27 while the command...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines projected to hit 60,000 by end-July
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Currently, the coronavirus pandemic has so far sickened 36,438 people in the Philippines. Of the figure, 1,255 have died while...
Headlines
fbfb
NTC: ABS-CBN to cease Channel 43, TV Plus operations before day ends
1 day ago
"In the past, the NTC has permitted other companies whose franchises have expired and were currently being deliberated to...
Headlines
fbfb
At least 122 children killed in government’s drug war — report
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
In a report released ahead of the three-week session of the UN Human Rights Council, World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT)...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
1 day ago
Headlines
Latest
20 minutes ago
Only 15% financial aid to LGUs for COVID-19 efforts liquidated
By Alexis Romero | 20 minutes ago
Only about 15 percent of funds given to local government units to support their measures against the coronavirus disease 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
45 minutes ago
Government ‘quite late’ in implementing contact tracing infra — Leachon
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 45 minutes ago
At a forum hosted by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines, Dr. Tony Leachon said "contact tracing infrastructure...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
COVID-19 task force OKs economic team's proposal, expansion of COVID-19 testing
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The government's pandemic task force has approved the economic team's recommendations to further open up the economy, including...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Left on their own amid pandemic, freelance photojournalists move forward together
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 2 hours ago
To get through the unprecedented pandemic, freelancers are banding together, an approach that isn't new but that is made easier...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Enrollment extended until July 15, Roque says
4 hours ago
Enrollment for the next school year has been extended until July 15, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Tuesday.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with