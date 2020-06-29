PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
President Rodrigo Duterte holds a meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on April 27, 2020.
Presidential Photo/Karl Norman Alonzo
Duterte to announce quarantine classifications for July 1 on June 30 — Palace
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - June 29, 2020 - 7:53pm

MANILA, Philippines— President Rodrigo Duterte will announce the new community quarantine protocols to be implemented starting July 1 on Tuesday, or the last day of June.

“I’ll let you know but if I’m not mistaken, [the announcement] will be tomorrow,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Monday during a Palace briefing. 

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Sunday told The STAR that the chief executive would meet with the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases on Tuesday afternoon and would make the announcement that day.

No time has been given for the address, which is often prerecorded and then aired late at night.

The entire Philippines will likely remain under community quarantine, as the IATF has removed "new normal" from its classification scale.

The government on June 15 extended the general community quarantine (GCQ) in Metro Manila, with Roque saying the capital almost fell short of the requrirements for the classification.

"If I were to be candid, Metro Manila barely made the cut and that's why we remain under GCQ. We're looking at a seven-day doubling case rate, meaning it would take seven days before cases of COVID-19 double and [NCR] barely made it to seven days" Roque told CNN Philippines in a mix of Filipino and English on June 16.

Cebu City was shifted into an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) on June 15 from GCQ.

Roque the following day said the stricter quarantine was being implemented because the city did not make the seven day case doubling rate requirement and because its critical care capacity was overwhelmed.

Talisay City is currently under a modified ECQ while the rest of the county is either under GCQ or an even more relaxed Modified GCQ.

As of June 29, the Philippines has logged 36,438 cases of novel coronavirus along with a death toll 1,255.

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NTC: ABS-CBN to cease Channel 43, TV Plus operations before day ends
6 hours ago
"In the past, the NTC has permitted other companies whose franchises have expired and were currently being deliberated to...
Headlines
fbfb
WHO: Philippines COVID-19 cases rising fastest in region
By Pia Lee-Brago | 21 hours ago
The Philippines has the fastest increase in coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 cases in the Western Pacific, according to...
Headlines
fbfb
Justice chief again nominated for SC seat
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
In 2019, Guevarra declined Victorino’s nomination, saying that he is “still in love” with the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Sara on tuob: Follow doctors’ orders
By Edith Regalado | 21 hours ago
Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has called on Davao residents to follow doctors’ advice in the effort to prevent and treat...
Headlines
fbfb
Government targets 10 million COVID-19 tests in next 8 to 10 months
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 10 hours ago
Dizon last week said the government was aiming to test 2% of the population in the coming months but his announcement of a...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Ressa, Santos appeal cyber libel conviction
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and former Rappler  researcher Reynaldo Santos Jr. sought the reversal of the Manila court’s...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Schools urged: Act on mounting complaints of sexual harassment by teachers
2 hours ago
“We are concerned that the cases posted in social media only show the tip of the iceberg as deprived and marginalized...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Palace: POGOs must pay correct taxes or just go
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
"We need them (POGOs), because we need the revenues but unless they pay up, goodbye," Roque said at a press briefing.
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Investigation of pilot, crew in March 5 PNP helicopter crash taking off soon
4 hours ago
“That will be my first try after the March 5 incident. I’m riding on July 17 to convince all that I’m convinced...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
De Lima asks QC court to junk disobedience to summons case
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Sen. Leila De Lima sought the dismissal of the disobedience to summons case against her for lack of evidence and for delays...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with