Duterte to announce quarantine classifications for July 1 on June 30 — Palace

MANILA, Philippines— President Rodrigo Duterte will announce the new community quarantine protocols to be implemented starting July 1 on Tuesday, or the last day of June.

“I’ll let you know but if I’m not mistaken, [the announcement] will be tomorrow,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Monday during a Palace briefing.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Sunday told The STAR that the chief executive would meet with the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases on Tuesday afternoon and would make the announcement that day.

No time has been given for the address, which is often prerecorded and then aired late at night.

The entire Philippines will likely remain under community quarantine, as the IATF has removed "new normal" from its classification scale.

The government on June 15 extended the general community quarantine (GCQ) in Metro Manila, with Roque saying the capital almost fell short of the requrirements for the classification.

"If I were to be candid, Metro Manila barely made the cut and that's why we remain under GCQ. We're looking at a seven-day doubling case rate, meaning it would take seven days before cases of COVID-19 double and [NCR] barely made it to seven days" Roque told CNN Philippines in a mix of Filipino and English on June 16.

Cebu City was shifted into an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) on June 15 from GCQ.

Roque the following day said the stricter quarantine was being implemented because the city did not make the seven day case doubling rate requirement and because its critical care capacity was overwhelmed.

Talisay City is currently under a modified ECQ while the rest of the county is either under GCQ or an even more relaxed Modified GCQ.

As of June 29, the Philippines has logged 36,438 cases of novel coronavirus along with a death toll 1,255.