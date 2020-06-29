PHILSTAR VIDEOS
Protesters wearing face masks and shields carry anti-terror bill placards as they march at a university campus in Manila on June 12, 2020.
AFP/Aileen Dimatatac
Philippines added to human rights watchlist due to media clampdown, anti-terror bill
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 29, 2020 - 11:07am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines was added to a watchlist of countries which have seen worsening civic space conditions due to attacks on press freedom and the controversial anti-terrorism bill.

CIVICUS Monitor, a global alliance of civil society organizations and activists, said the Philippines is among the countries that have seen a “rapid decline” in fundamental democratic freedoms in recent months.

It rated the state of civic freedoms in the Philippines as “obstructed”—when civic space is heavily contested by those in power who impose legal and practical constraints on the full enjoyment of fundamental rights.

“Attacks on press freedom and use of the pandemic to crackdown on dissent [have] contributed to a narrowing civic space in the country,” CIVICUS Monitor said.

The organization noted the forced shutdown of broadcasting giant ABS-CBN Corp. in May and the cyberlibel conviction of Rappler CEO and executive editor Maria Ressa and former researcher Reynaldo Santos Jr, which it said has created a “chilling effect” among journalists.

It also cited the provision in the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, which penalizes spreading “false information” on social media and other platforms. This led to arrests of several social media users.

CIVICUS Monitor also sounded alarm on the proposed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, which is feared to infringe on people’s basic rights and fundamental freedoms.

“There are concerns that the law has been designed to target critics of the government, not terrorists. Protests against the bill have been met with police force,” it said.

The CIVICUS Monitor watchlist draws attention to countries where there is serious and rapid decline in civic freedoms, particularly freedom of speech, freedom of assembly and freedom of association. The watchlist, which is updated roughly every three to four months, is based on assessments by CIVICUS Monitor research findings, their research partners and consultations with activists on the ground.

Other countries on the current watchlist include Azerbaijan, Hungary, Niger and the United States.

