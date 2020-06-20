Motorcycle back-riding to be allowed soon ‘in principle’ in task force guidelines — Palace

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Saturday announced that Filipinos will be able to back-ride again on motorcycles during the local COVID-19 crisis upon approval of requirements set by a technical working group and issuance of guidelines by the National Task Force for COVID-19.

“Malapit na po ang back-riding pero kinakailangan ang NTF (National Task Force) po ang mag-issue ng mga guidelines. Pinapayagan na in-principle ang back-riding upon the approval of the requirements na ise-set ng technical working group,” the presidential spokesperson said during the Saturday morning Laging Handa virtual briefing.

Roque said that the technical working group, consisting of the Department of Transportation, Department of Science and Technology, Department of Health, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and Department of Trade and Industry Bureau of Philippine Standards has been tasked to convene and formulate the safest and most effective way to reduce COVID-19 transmission in motorcycle back-riding.

“Antay antay na lang po muna at baka pwede nang mapayagan ang backriding.”