Activist groups troop to University of the Philippines Diliman to oppose the proposed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
Anti-terror bill will embolden PNP’s ‘anti-women culture’ — peasant group
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - June 15, 2020 - 12:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — A peasant women group on Monday condemned a recent victim-blaming post on a national police Facebook page, saying this kind of behavior would be “emboldened” once the anti-terrorism bill is turned into law. 

“We join the public in condemning the PNP for being insensitive in their indefensible victim-blaming blunder. It is clear to see that the training they received on Violence against Women and Children is fake and their actions show a lack of sincerity and respect towards women,” Amihan National Chairperson Zenaida Soriano said in a mix of Filipino and English. 

The Lucban Municipal Police Station last week drew widespread backlash for a post that said women should not wear revealing clothing and then report sexual harassment to them.

Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, Philippine National Police chief, has since ordered the Directorate for Police Community Relations under PMGen Dionardo Carlos to investigate the incident.

Amihan, or the National Federation of Peasant Women and Rural Women Advocates, warned that the controversial anti-terrorism bill would serve to intensify abuses on women, as well as government critics. 

Many fear that the anti-terrorism bill would unduly broaden the executive branch’s power. 

Human Rights Watch in a statement earlier this month said that the bill “relaxes accountability for law enforcement agents who violate the rights of suspects, particularly those in detention” as it does away with the P500,000 penalty for every unlawful day of detention.  

Amihan also emphasized abuses perpetrated by the PNP along with the military against women in the countryside which they said consist of rape, sexual harassment, threats and more.

Rappler recently reported that a police officer coerced a woman into having sex with him to be allowed to pass a quarantine checkpoint. The woman said that cops had long been threatening prostitutes and it only got worse during the lockdown.

In response, Gamboa said the national police “takes these allegations seriously because we respect women and honor their role in society.”

He then urged victims of sexual assault at the hands of the police “to immediately report to the PNP and to file charges against suspected wrongdoers.”

In 2018, a member of the Manila Police District was accused of raping the teen daughter of drug suspects in exchange for her parent’s liberty.

The incident prompted the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women-Asia Pacific to claim that “palit-puri” or the sex-for-freedom scheme has worsened under President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration.

Permission from the president? 

The chief executive has also been known to make victim-blaming remarks before. 

When talking about rape cases in Davao City, of which he was previously mayor, he said: “as long as there are many beautiful women, there are plenty of rape cases as well.”

Data from the PNP showed that Davao City, Duterte’s hometown, had the highest number of rape cases in the second quarter of 2018 with 42.

He has also incited the military to commit sexual violence against women. 

Amid the siege on Marawi City in 2017, the chief executive told soldiers that he would answer for the consequences of military rule in Mindanao, including cases of rape by soldiers.

In 2018, he ordered soldiers to shoot female New People’s Army rebels in the vagina. 

In the same year, he also admitted to sexually assaulting a maid. 

The Center for Women’s Resources said it has recorded 33 cases of violence against women committed by police officers since July 2016. 

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: June 10, 2020 - 7:22pm

President Rodrigo Duterte has certified as urgent a bill that seeks to strengthen the government’s campaign against terrorism, which would allow longer detentions without charge and give the executive branch more power against dissent.

Various rights groups sound the alarm on the proposed “Anti-Terror” bill and urged the public to reject the “unconstitutional” proposed legislation.

Follow this page for updates. Photo courtesy of The STAR/Micheal Varcas 

June 10, 2020 - 7:22pm

Opposition Sen. Leila de Lima says Filipinos are not being “disinformed” about the dangers of the Anti-Terrorism Bill but are simply "waking up." 

"Did the main proponents of the bill, and Malacañang, misread or miscalculate the public pulse? Perhaps, they saw in the current crisis situation a “strategic” opportunity to push for such a draconian measure, thinking that people are too preoccupied and overburdened by COVID-related concerns and challenges; they are under too much mental, physical and economic duress to care about other issues, let alone to resist," De Lima says.

"The proponents must think again, and rethink their hardline position. Congress should stop the enrolment of this Terror Bill and return it to the respective chambers for further evaluation," she adds.

June 9, 2020 - 2:14pm

The Palace has received the enrolled, or final, copy of the anti-terrorism bill, GMA News' Joseph Morong reports.

This, despite around a dozen members of the House saying they were withdrawing their 'Yes' votes or that they never voted in favor of the bill, which was passed last week.

 

June 9, 2020 - 12:40pm

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says Malacañang has yet to receive the final version of the controversial anti-terrorism for the signature of President Rodrigo Duterte.

June 8, 2020 - 6:38pm

UP Diliman, through its Executive Council, says it "unequivocally opposes the proposed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 that is awaiting the signature of President Rodrigo R. Duterte."

"Because UP is the national university, the country’s urgent concerns are the university’s concerns. These include policies and laws that are deleterious to our people’s rights and welfare. It is in this context that we are compelled to take a stand on the Anti-Terrorism Act," it also says.

The university said that "rather than [eliminating] terrorism by addressing its root causes, the Act will merely embolden law enforcement agencies in disregarding constitutionally protected human rights."

"While we have witnessed heroism and kindness from many of our government workers during the pandemic, we are however, deeply troubled by stories of arrests and unlawful detention of critics of the Act."

June 8, 2020 - 2:46pm

Sen. Panfilo Lacson subtweets lawmakers at the House of Representatives who are withdrawing support of the anti-terrorism bill, which the chamber passed on third and final reading last week.

"Ano ang tawag sa mambabatas na bumoto ng pabor sa isang panukalang batas na hindi muna niya binasa at pagkatapos ay umatras sa pagsuporta sa parehong panukalang batas nang hindi pa rin niya binabasa?" he says.

(What do you call a lawmaker who votes in favor of a bill without reading it first, and then withdraws support for it, still without reading it?)

