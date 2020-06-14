Coronavirus cases now at 25,930 with 539 new cases — DOH

MANILA, Philippines — On the second week of the general community quarantine, health authorities are reporting hundreds of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases each day, with Sunday evening’s update adding 539 cases to the existing tally.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 25,930 while the number of active cases stands at 18,888.

Included in Sunday afternoon's tally were 248 recoveries and 14 deaths, bringing their totals to 5,954 and 1,088 respectively.

This week saw 4,035 additional COVID-19 cases on top of the 21,895 patient total recorded as of last Sunday.

Of the new cases, 366 were listed as “fresh” cases, while the remaining 173 were results returned "late" or results released four or more days ago owing to the Department of Health’s clerical backlog.

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases has yet to come up with its recommendation on a possible modified GCQ scenario.

Worldwide, over 7.8 million people have been sickened with the new virus, leading to exactly 432,000 deaths as of this publishing, according to Worldometers. — Franco Luna