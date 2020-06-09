PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This photo posted by Piston: Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide on their Facebook page show Elmer Cordero and Wilson Ramilla in detention. On 6:30 p.m. of June 9, they were released.
Piston/released
Tatay Elmer, Wilson of 'Piston 6' walk free after week in detention
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 9, 2020 - 7:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Seventy-two-year-old jeepney driver Elmer Cordero and Wilson Ramilla, who were arrested for protesting thei loss of their livelihood due to the lockdown, are going home after a week in detention.

Alternative media news site AlterMidya streamed the release of the last two of the six jeepney drivers still in detention.

Police arrested the six jeepney drivers, latter dubbed “Piston 6,” after a “Balik Pasada” protest, led by transport group Piston (Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at  Operators Nationwide).

Four of them were released on Monday after posting bail on the disobedience charge cops filed against them, but Cordero and Ramilla had to remain behind bars.

Topacio posted on his Facebook account a copy of the release order for Cordero from Caloocan City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 51 directed to the police station commander.

“You are hereby directed to release/discharge Elmer Cordero....for having posted the cash bond in the amount of P10,000,” for an estafa case.

The STAR reported that Cordero was charged with a “simple” estafa, filed by a private complainant in 2002.

Ramilla has also been ordered released, according to AlterMidya.

He had a pending carnapping charge, but the lawyer said that the jeepney driver had served one sentence on a plea bargain, while the other had already provisionally dismissed.

Metro Manila shifted to looser health protocols under General Community Quarantine on June 1, but government has yet to allow jeepneys to ply roads, more than two months since they were told to stop operating. — with reports from The STAR/Marc Jayson Cayabyab

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PISTON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: NBI claims Facebook clones a result of 'glitch'
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"It's just a machine anyway. It's not impossible that a glitch can happen. We still have questions on the technical side,"...
Headlines
fbfb
Marcoleta labels ABS-CBN reporter 'un-Filipino' for basing story on public records
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
"Allegiance po ay importante ma-instill natin sa ABSCBN, ang kaugaliang Pilipino. Yung ginawa po ung reporter na 'yun na banatan...
Headlines
fbfb
2 lawmakers clash at ABS-CBN franchise hearing
By Edu Punay | 19 hours ago
The House of Representatives continued yesterday its hearing on the franchise renewal application of broadcast giant ABS-CBN...
Headlines
fbfb
Anti-terror bill reaches Palace
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
Duterte may opt to sign the anti-terror bill into law, veto it in its entirety, veto specific provisions or let the bill lapse...
Headlines
fbfb
PAL resumes flights to 8 domestic destinations, Manila-Los Angeles
By Rudy Santos | 19 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines resumed yesterday regular passenger flights to eight domestic and one international destination...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
53 minutes ago
No stimulus packages without revenue sources, says Palace
By Alexis Romero | 53 minutes ago
There can be no stimulus packages without revenue sources, Malacañang said Tuesday, after the House of Representatives...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOJ vows 'thorough review' of constitutionality of anti-terrorism bill
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The Department of Justice will conduct a thorough look into the constitutionality of the controversial anti-terrorism bill,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Robredo: Donations not enough; wider access needed for 'blended' learning to work
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
“Not all LGUs are similarly situated. Online learning would be good for Metro Manila and cities which have no challenges...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Philippines now at 22,992
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
(Update 1, 5:23 p.m.) The World Health Organization said that while the situation in Europe is improving, the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Palace says return to stricter modified ECQ is possible
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Quarantine measures in Metro Manila may be tightened anew if the number of persons infected with coronavirus disease 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with