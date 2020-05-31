COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The Ortigas business district dwarfs a slum area on the Pasig Floodway on May 25, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, file
Most Filipinos relied on cash aid, savings and loans during quarantine — SWS
(Philstar.com) - May 31, 2020 - 10:22am

MANILA, Philippines — Most Filipinos depended on government aid, spent personal savings or took out loans for their daily expenses during the quarantine, a Social Weather Stations survey suggests.

In a mobile survey conducted from May 4-10, the non-profit  found that 39% of respondents used cash assistance — including from the government’s social amelioration program —vouchers and gift certificates, among others, for their daily expenses.

This, while 45% used the money they earned working, while the remaining 21% used what's left of their savings and 6% used money they loaned or borrowed. 

"On the other hand, 6% of families say they do not spend money because they receive relief goods, and 2% say they do not spend money because they harvest their own crops. While these families are not spending money, it does not imply that all their needs have been met," the survey read. 

The survey said that no choices were provided to respondents, who were allowed to give more than one answer.

It must be noted that there were widespread work suspensions during the quarantine, which has been gradually relaxed since mid-May. Metro Manila is shifting to a general community quarantine on Monday, June 1.

With some 93,000 commercial establishments temporarily shutting down, over 2.5 million Filipinos found themselves jobless over the two-month coronavirus lockdown in the country, while the labor department has estimated that the number would climb to as high as 10 million.

Earlier in April, data from finance website Finder also discovered that 58% of Filipinos reported being unable to buy essential items amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to an earlier SWS survey release, four out of five Filipinos left the house at least once and at most thrice in the week before the survey was conducted for essentials. SWS also found that almost 90% of Filipinos are more afraid of getting and transmitting COVID-19 compared to any other pathogen in the past..

As it stands, the administration’s response to the global pandemic has been rife with stories of delayed action, double standards in law enforcement and incursions on dissent with some of the country’s most vulnerable strata still bereft of government support to this day despite the chief executive holding special powers.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development has admitted that its hands were tied when it came to the second tranche of its long-delayed social amelioration aid distribution. Much of the blame has been passed onto local governments, while the department continues to dodge questions from reporters.  

As of the health department’s latest, and late, tally, the current number of active cases in the Philippines stands at 12,466, with the total number of cases soaring well past 17,000 with 590 new cases. — Franco Luna

DOLE DSWD NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SOCIAL WEATHER STATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
With 'fresh' COVID-19 reporting protocol, DOH 'late' again in case update
By Ratziel San Juan | 18 hours ago
The Department of Health came right on time — Filipino Time, that is.
Headlines
fbfb
Kadamay leader reported killed day after House panels OK anti-terror bill
By Ratziel San Juan | 22 hours ago
(Update 1, 2:44 p.m.) Kadamay said that Badion had previously been red-tagged or accused of subversive activity, receiving...
Headlines
fbfb
Religious gatherings remain suspended
By Robertzon Ramirez | 12 hours ago
Physical religious gatherings will remain suspended in general community quarantine areas to prevent the spread of the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd to parents: No need to buy new gadgets
By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
With the expected shift to alternative modes of learning in the upcoming school year, the Department of Education assured...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Anti-terror’ bill defines terrorism vaguely but has clear and specific dangers
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
Here’s why Filipinos are clamoring against the anti-terrorism legislation.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
12 hours ago
All courts set to start full operations
By Robertzon Ramirez | 12 hours ago
All courts and its offices will reopen beginning tomorrow, June 1, as the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
House OKs anti-terror bill on 1st reading
By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
The House of Representatives has passed on first reading the bill seeking to impose harsher punishment for committing terroristic...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Public urged to report anomalies amid COVID crisis
12 hours ago
At both Senate health committee hearings held last May 26 and 28, Sen. Bong Go urged the public to report anomalies and corruption-related...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
COVID-19 cases in Philippines soar past 17,000
By Ratziel San Juan | 15 hours ago
(Update 1, 9:08 p.m.) More than 5.7 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 357,000 deaths, have been logged globally...
Headlines
fbfb
1 day ago
Duterte wants special powers extended
By Paolo Romero | 1 day ago
President Duterte will certify as urgent the proposal to extend the effectivity of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, which...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with