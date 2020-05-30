COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
COVID-19 testing in Marikina
The STAR/Walter Bollozos
COVID-19 cases in Philippines soar past 17,000
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 30, 2020 - 8:50pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 9:08 p.m.) — The Department of Health on Saturday announced 590 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), raising the local infection tally to 17,224.

Of which, only 252 cases were classified “fresh” while the remaining 338 were positive results returned “late.”

RELATED: DOH: Only 20% of record 539 coronavirus cases were newly-validated

This week saw 3,447 additional COVID-19 cases on top of the 13,777 recorded as of last Saturday — the most reported in a single week so far.

This comes after the single-day new case record was broken twice this week on Thursday with 539 cases and on Friday with 1,046 cases.

The mean case count for this week is also at a new daily high of 492 on average.

Meanwhile, the country’s recovery count stands at 3,808 after the Health department confirmed 88 more survivors.

A total of 8 new mortalities were also reported, bringing the death toll to 950.

Accounting for the total deaths and total recoveries, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Philippines is now 12,466.

More than 5.7 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 357,000 deaths, have been logged globally by the World Health Organization in its latest situation report.

