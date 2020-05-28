COVID-19 cases in Philippines soar to 15,588 with biggest daily rise

MANILA, Philippines — The number of coronavirus infections in the Philippines rose to 15,588 Thursday, three days before quarantine restrictions across the archipelago were expected to be relaxed.

The Department of Health reported 539 new COVID-19 cases—the biggest single-day increase since the outbreak began in the country. Thursday's figure surpassed the 538 additional infections logged on March 31.

The number of recoveries climbed to 3,598 with the recovery of 92 more patients.

But 17 additional deaths were registered, taking the nation’s death toll to 921.

The number of active cases stood at 11,069 Thursday, the DOH said.

Currently, there are 42 laboratories nationwide capable of processing samples. Some 289,732 individuals have been tested in the Philippines as of May 26.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to decide tonight on whether restrictions on movement will be further eased nationwide.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has infected at least 5.6 million people and killed more than 355,000 since it first emerged in China in December last year.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.