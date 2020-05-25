COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Photo dated April 30 shows tricycle drivers from Mandaluyong City seated inside City Hall to claim their cash aid under the Social Amelioration Program.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Majority of Metro Manila mayors in favor of shift to GCQ, council chair says
(Philstar.com) - May 25, 2020 - 3:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — All but three of Metro Manila's local chief executives are in favor of graduating the region from modified enhanced community quarantine to general community quarantine by June, the region's council chairman said Monday. 

This was confirmed Monday afternoon by Parañaque Mayor and Metro Manila Council chairman Edwin Olivarez, who said that the economic impact of months of lockdown had become too much to handle.

According to Olivarez, the sentiment is backed by Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian and Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco who both favor a possible shift to GCQ. 

“The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Metro Manila alone is horrible and horrifying,” he said earlier.

RELATED: Metro Manila council chair backs downgrade to GCQ

“Workers in essential services such as health and frontline emergency response are at high risk of infection. Grocery workers, flight attendants and auto workers are among those who have seen both their health and livelihoods threatened by the pandemic,” he said.

Gatchalian earlier Monday said that Valenzuela City is in an artificial increase stage, which means that the increase in recorded cases was only a result of the increased testing. 

Having recently wrapped up mass testing of all the city's known suspect and probable cases, Valenzuela is looking at testing its most vulnerable, including OFWs, frontliners and others.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, who sits as vice chair of the National Task Force against COVID-19, also said that Metro Manila is more likely to be put under general community quarantine if the situation improves, though he did not specify what improvements the task force was looking for and to what extent. 

READ: Palace says target capacity of 30,000 daily coronavirus tests met

Earlier Monday, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque claimed that the health department had already met its national testing capacity target of of 30,000 tests per day despite the department's data showing actual tests conducted are about a third of that.

The government on May 16 already allowed the general public to go back to work in some industries in areas under modified enhanced community quarantine and GCQ.

This, despite the warnings of academics that prematurely forcing the re-opening of the economy would lead to as many as 24,000 cases and 1,700 deaths by June, especially without mass testing, which the Palace has said it would leave to the private sector instead. 

RELATED: Premature GCQ in Metro Manila could add 24K cases, 1,700 deaths by June — UP study | Less than half of LGUs complete aid distribution nine weeks into ECQ — Duterte

Despite the lack of testing, NTF chief implementer Carlito Galvez went as far as saying earlier that the government is "winning" the war against the pandemic.

Throughout the past two months Rodrigo Duterte's response to the global pandemic has largely seen stories of delayed aid distribution, double standards in law enforcement and assaults on online dissent.

Some of the country’s most vulnerable strata, including workers, healthcare frontliners, and the disabled continue to fall through the cracks sans government support despite the chief executive now holding sweeping special powers.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Philippines stands at 9,918 as of the health department's latest tally Sunday afternoon. — Franco Luna with a report from The STAR/Ghio Ong and Ralph Edwin Villanueva

GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte scouting for new DOH chief?
By Edith Regalado | 16 hours ago
President Duterte is reportedly scouting for somebody to replace Francisco Duque III as health secretary amid calls for his...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP waiting for formal complaints of sexual abuse by cops at quarantine checkpoints
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
“I strongly urge those unnamed sources to immediately report to the PNP and to file charges against suspected wron...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH readying raps vs people behind Fabunan antiviral injection
By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
Doctors selling and injecting people with the antiviral “Fabunan” vaccine may lose their medical license and face...
Headlines
fbfb
8 raped daily during quarantine – PNP
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
An average of eight people a day have fallen victim to sexual assault in the country during the community quarantine.
Headlines
fbfb
Union groups decry sabotage of ABS-CBN franchise renewal petition
By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
The ABS-CBN Rank and File Employees’ Union and the ABS-CBN Supervisory Employees’ Union yesterday denounced what...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
51 minutes ago
Online child sexual exploitation in the Philippines nearly tripled during quarantine — DOJ
By Franco Luna | 51 minutes ago
"We are confident that ISPs will voluntarily comply with the law requiring them to install technology that will block or filter...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Palace says target capacity of 30,000 daily coronavirus tests met
3 hours ago
Data from the DOH showed that only 8,179 samples were tested on May 20.
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Group calls for transparency in jail reports as coronavirus hits Philippine prisons
4 hours ago
KAPATID, a support group formed by relatives and friends of political prisoners, stressed real-time reports on jail condition...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Life After Lockdown: Move to digital a huge trial for courtrooms, law enforcement agencies
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the world to adopt new ways of living and conducting business, but the reduced physical interactions...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Life After Lockdown: Limited operations for land transport as more Filipinos hit the road
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
Commuters can expect long queues while waiting for their turn to board buses and trains with social distancing measures enforced...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with