'Modified' checkpoints can be stopped in case of traffic, quarantine task force says

MANILA, Philippines — The government's quarantine enforcement task force announced Thursday that modified checkpoints could be temporarily stopped in the event that they caused traffic congestion.
In a statement sent to reporters on Thursday afternoon, Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, commander of the Joint Task Force COVID Shield (JTF CV Shield) said that the way checkpoints in Metro Manila and other urban areas nationwide are conducted will be modified to suit the influx of vehicles expected with the partial re-opening of the economy.
"Once there is already a traffic build-up, the checking could be stopped temporarily to allow all the vehicles pass freely. The strict checking of vehicles will resume when traffic situation de-escalated,” said Eleazar.
“The modified checkpoint will also be implemented in other parts of the country. The rule is that the strict checking of vehicles will continue unless there is already a long line of traffic build-up,” he added.
According to the JTF CV Shield, there are over 4,000 quarantine checkpoints still set up across the country in order to continuously restrict the unnecessary movement of people as the threat of the coronavirus remains.
The task force earlier said that the checkpoints would stay even in areas recently lifted to low-risk status by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases.
Police Brig. Gen. Eliseo Cruz, PNP Highway Patrol Group Director, said he has already ordered the deployment of hundreds of his men to conduct mobile checkpoints which will be set up in strategic areas based on the assessment of local commanders.
“HPG personnel were instructed to conduct random inspection of vehicles to check if those on board are on APOR’s list or physical distancing is observed,” he said.
“Motorists must be aware that they will be cited if caught with violation, which should serve as a deterrence to others,” he added.
Looming transport crisis
According to Eleazar, this was also to prevent the buildup of traffic along major thoroughfares.
Transport planners and advocates in the past week have been cautioning over what they say is an inevitable second wave of coronavirus cases caused by the incongruence between a dilapidated and severely limited public transportation system and countless workers forced to go back to work where they can.
Even lawmakers have acknowledged that the administration had "ghosted" the needs of the sector.
“With the downgrading of Community Quarantine status in almost all areas in the country, there is a significant increase of motor vehicles everywhere. There are times where we cannot check all vehicles passing through our fixed checkpoints since this could create monstrous traffic congestion, which will defeat the purpose of partially reopening the economy,” said Eleazar.
“Quarantine Control Points (QCPs), based on what happens in the ground, can adjust accordingly. Modified checkpoints or random checking can be implemented to minimize traffic congestion and public inconvenience," he added.
Heightened presence
Police and military presence is set to pick up significantly in the coming days, with many slated to return to work as some low-risk areas graduate to general community quarantine.
Both the national police and the army have also been tapped by the chief executive—who has not been shy about his preference for militarist solutions as part of the country's coronavirus response—to assist in distributing cash and material aid in harder to reach areas.
Eleazar himself has said that stricter measures are the 'new normal' and appealed for the public to comply with GCQ regulations, including physical distancing.
Similar to the first few weeks of the ECQ that saw officials repeatedly characterizing Filipinos as "pasaway" or stubborn, the task force has also asked the public to avoid going to malls for 'leisure,' despite many malls housing supermarkets and pharmacies, among other establishments which are considered essential businesses and services.
Non-essentials and leisure establishments remain closed.
According to the JTF CV Shield's latest daily update sent to reporters on Thursday morning, 52,535 quarantine violators have been arrested since the enhanced community quarantine was first implemented on March 17, over two months ago.
This, as the health department on Thursday afternoon recorded 213 new cases of the new pathogen, bringing the number of active cases in the country to 9,588.
Metro Manila and other “highrisk” areas were placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine last May 16, which is more relaxed than ECQ, but has more restrictions compared with the general community quarantine (GCQ). Bookmark this page for updates. Photo by The STAR/Michael Varcas
The Department of Foreign Affairs says they continue to repatriate Filipinos from all over the globe by welcoming home 190 overseas Filipino workers from Singapore on Wednesday.
"The 190 Filipino repatriates underwent the appropriate medical protocols upon arrival as required by the Department of Health-Bureau of Quarantine," the DFA says in a statement.
"They will also be required to undergo quarantine in accordance with the omnibus guidelines established by the Inter-Agency Task Force," it adds.
The city government of Taguig announces that it has moved the deadline for the payment of taxes, fees and charges from May 20 to June 30, 2020 amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Through Executive Order No. 09, Mayor Lino Cayetano is further extending the deadlines of “all business taxes, real property taxes, transfer taxes, amusement taxes and other taxes, fees, charges and other financial obligations, due and payable to the Taguig City Government during the period of the enhanced community quarantine,” the local government says in a statement.
The Department of Foreign Affairs announces that they have brought home 347 Filipinos from Dammam and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday.
Among the repatriated overseas Filipino workers were 16 pregnant women, nine minors, including five babies, one male stretcher case, and one recovering stroke victim.
Many of the repatriates were severely affected by the closure of businesses in Saudi Arabia brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the DFA says.
The city government of Parañaque announces that it will impose a "calibrated lockdown" in 10 barangays in the city.
The "calibrated lockdown" will start on Thursday until Saturday (May 21 to 23, 2020).
