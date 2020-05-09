International flight arrivals allowed in NAIA on select days starting May 11

MANILA, Philippines — The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines on Saturday announced that incoming international flights will be allowed to land at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on assigned days starting next Monday.

This comes after the Philippine government last Sunday temporarily suspended the use of all international airports in the country for inbound international passenger flights in response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Under a Notice to Airman (NOTAM) released by the CAAP Operations Center, arriving international charter flights will be allowed to land at NAIA on Mondays and Thursdays after first securing clearance from the aviation authority and the Department of Foreign Affairs for slotting purposes.

Inbound international commercial or scheduled flights, meanwhile, will be allowed to land on weekends as well as Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays after they secure approval from CAAP 48 hours before the scheduled departure from the airport of origin.

Aside from slotting protocol, the two-day prior notice would allow “rescheduling of flights in order to subscribe to the 400 passengers per day capacity of NAIA.”

“Enroute flights experiencing emergency, ferry flights/cargo flights, air ambulance and medical supplies flights, government/military flights, weather mitigation flights, maintenance flights, and outbound ferry flights/cargo flights with passengers, as authorized, are unrestricted and are not covered by the NOTAM,” CAAP said in its Saturday advisory.

The NAIA-specific restrictions will be implemented for a month until June 10.