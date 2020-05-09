COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A commercial plane takes off after sunset from Geneva Airport on September 29, 2018 in Geneva.
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
International flight arrivals allowed in NAIA on select days starting May 11
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 9, 2020 - 4:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines on Saturday announced that incoming international flights will be allowed to land at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on assigned days starting next Monday.

This comes after the Philippine government last Sunday temporarily suspended the use of all international airports in the country for inbound international passenger flights in response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Under a Notice to Airman (NOTAM) released by the CAAP Operations Center, arriving international charter flights will be allowed to land at NAIA on Mondays and Thursdays after first securing clearance from the aviation authority and the Department of Foreign Affairs for slotting purposes.

Inbound international commercial or scheduled flights, meanwhile, will be allowed to land on weekends as well as Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays after they secure approval from CAAP 48 hours before the scheduled departure from the airport of origin.

Aside from slotting protocol, the two-day prior notice would allow “rescheduling of flights in order to subscribe to the 400 passengers per day capacity of NAIA.”

“Enroute flights experiencing emergency, ferry flights/cargo flights, air ambulance and medical supplies flights, government/military flights, weather mitigation flights, maintenance flights, and outbound ferry flights/cargo flights with passengers, as authorized, are unrestricted and are not covered by the NOTAM,” CAAP said in its Saturday advisory.

The NAIA-specific restrictions will be implemented for a month until June 10.

CAAP CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY OF THE PHILIPPINES NAIA NINOY AQUINO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cayetano deflects ABS-CBN shutdown blame to NTC, Calida
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Finally on Friday, the House Speaker broke his silence and vowed that there will be “reckoning” for the “flip-flopping...
Headlines
fbfb
CHED hits proposal to suspend classes until December
By Janvic Mateo | 16 days ago
It is irresponsible at this point to recommend a nationwide suspension of classes until December due to the coronavirus disease,...
Headlines
fbfb
Metro mayors to meet on quarantine options
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Metro Manila mayors will meet again today via video conference to finalize details on what to recommend to authorities –...
Headlines
fbfb
For COVID, MVP Group advances tax payments
By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
Manuel V. Pangilinan said his group is committed to continue helping the government respond to the coronavirus disease 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
Alan Peter blames NTC, vows to fix ABS-CBN mess
By Edu Punay | 17 hours ago
Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano yesterday vowed to “fix the mess” spawned by the closure of broadcast giant ABS-CBN...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
COVID-19 infections in Philippines hit 10,610 as death toll exceeds 700
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
Over 3.75 million cases of the coronavirus including 259,474 deaths have been recorded globally by the World Health Organization...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
COVID-19 task force to meet May 11 to decide fate of ECQ areas
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
Roque reiterated that the task force has not yet agreed on anything or made a final recommendation to the President.
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
‘High-risk' Quezon City seeks transition period to GCQ after May 15
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
(Update 1, 2:00 p.m.) “But Quezon City is still really what we call a very...a high-risk area with over 1,000+ pos...
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
Private schools eye early opening
By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
Some private schools may start classes ahead of the Aug. 24 schedule set by the Department of Education for public elementary...
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
Churches to accept weddings
By Robertzon Ramirez | 17 hours ago
The Archdiocese of Manila will start accepting weddings once the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila is lifted,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with