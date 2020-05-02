COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A commercial plane takes off after sunset from Geneva Airport on September 29, 2018 in Geneva.
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
DOTr chief urges reopening airports in GCQ areas
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 2, 2020 - 2:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade on Thursday told the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and other airport officials to strongly consider resuming commercial airport operations in areas downgraded to a general community quarantine.

“The reopening of airports in GCQ areas to commercial aviation will gradually jump-start airline operations now hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. This will plant the seeds for domestic tourism. This should seriously be considered,” the Transport secretary said in a Saturday department release.

During the Thursday virtual meeting with the Transport department's Air Sector, CAAP Director-General Capt. Jim Sydiongco told Tugade that airlines can continue domestic operations by using an "existing and established air route network within the Visayas and Mindanao."

“Some airlines are readily capable of mounting inter-island flights to serve communities from one GCQ area to another GCQ area using the inter Visayas and/or Inter Mindanao air routes,” Sydiongco said in the release.

The proposed solution is to use regional airports as an alternative hub for air carriers since high-traffic hubs like the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Mactan-Cebu International Airport and Clark International Airport are all in areas under lockdown and consequently closed for commercial operations.

Tugade said that commercial airlines can instead utilize regional airports like those in Puerto Princesa, Zamboanga, General Santos and other locations “subject to their aircraft compatibility and configuration.”

“We want to operationalize this approach before the end of next week, but of course without compromising health and safety protocols set by the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) and the Department of Health,” the Transport chief said.

“Pag-iisipan namin kung paano ito maisasagawa ng maayos at mabilis (We will deliberate how to effectively and quickly implement this).”

ARTHUR TUGADE CAAP CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY OF THE PHILIPPINES DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION DOTR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Early action, strict 'stay-at-home' measures in some provinces helped keep COVID-19 out
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
(2nd update) To date, 25 provinces have managed to have no COVID-19 cases since local transmission was reported in the country...
Headlines
fbfb
DOT chief clarifies report on foreign travel restrictions
By Edu Punay | 15 hours ago
Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat yesterday clarified her statement that international travel this year is unlikely...
Headlines
fbfb
Only 104 of 1,632 LGUs have completed SAP payout
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 15 hours ago
Only 104 of 1,632 local government units met the April 30 deadline for full payout of the P5,000 to P8,000 emergency cash...
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus infected medical frontliners in Philippines surge to 1,694
21 hours ago
The Philippines on Friday reported a spike in the number of medical frontliners who are infected with the coronavirus.
Headlines
fbfb
9,731 inmates freed by SC during quarantine
By Robertzon Ramirez | 15 hours ago
The Supreme Court has ordered the release of almost 10,000 detainees since the Philippines was hit by a public health emergency...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
4 hours ago
Cardinal Tagle rises as first Filipino Cardinal-Bishop
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
Pope Francis has promoted Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle as Cardinal-Bishop, the highest rank in the Catholic Church's College...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
IATF allows partial resumption of POGOs
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
With the relaxing of quarantine rules in some areas, Philippine offshore gaming operators or POGOs may resume partial operations...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
Cops nab Labor Day protesters
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
Police arrested two labor leaders before noon yesterday after they staged a demonstration together with six others in a subdivision...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
Hotter temperatures seen this month
By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
Filipinos should brace for even hotter air temperatures this month, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
Religious gatherings banned anew under GCQ
By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
After several local officials expressed concern over the relaxation of restrictions on religious and other social functions,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with