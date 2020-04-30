COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Workers seen at road reblocking activity in Caloocan City on April 30, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Government to unveil recovery plan for workers on Labor Day
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - April 30, 2020 - 5:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government will launch a recovery plan for workers as the country grapples with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of workers were displaced after President Rodrigo Duterte placed some areas under enhanced community quarantine to arrest the further spread of the virus. The government has allotted P200 billion to provide emergency aid to workers and other sectors sidelined by the quarantine.

"We will unveil a recovery plan for our workers. It will be announced on May 1," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing Thursday.

Roque did not elaborate on the program, which will be implemented alongside other packages designed to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic.

Other programs designed to help workers during the quarantine period are the Tulong Panghanapbuhay for Displaced/Disadvantaged Workers, which provides emergency employment for displaced, underemployed and seasonal workers; and the Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (AKAP) sa OFWs program, which aims to assist migrant workers. Another initiative, the COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program, was discontinued to give way to a P51-billion wage subsidy program for employees of small businesses.

Roque said workers' groups are free to hold online protests to commemorate Labor Day as long as they observe social distancing.

"Under ECQ (enhanced community quarantine), physical gatherings are not allowed. They can protest online if they want but they should not violate ECQ because it poses threats to public health. But we allow workers to speak and express their grievances," the Palace spokesman said.  

Roque said the government is studying whether it can provide additional help to workers but admitted that the national budget is limited. 

ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines' new lawyers face a legal landscape shaped by technology and COVID-19
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
“All new lawyers should be equipped to tread on this new landscape, where the environment for many human activities...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Foreign travel unlikely this year’
By Edu Punay | 18 hours ago
Plans to travel abroad after the two-month enhanced community quarantine will have to wait until next year, according to the...
Headlines
fbfb
FULL LIST: 2019 Bar exam results
1 day ago
(Update 1, 12:30 p.m.) The Supreme Court announced on Wednesday the results of the 2019 Bar Examinations.
Headlines
fbfb
DOH reports Philippines' youngest COVID-19 survivor
8 hours ago
DOH wrote in a Facebook post that a 16-day-old baby recovered from COVID-19.
Headlines
fbfb
Outer slab of Makati condominium building collapses
4 hours ago
One portion of a condominium in Makati City collapsed on Thursday morning. 
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 minutes ago
NPA told to take 'offensive posture' as ceasefire ends on May 1
By Artemio Dumlao | 3 minutes ago
Communist guerrillas will "transition from an active defense posture to an offensive posture" on Friday, the Communist Party...
Headlines
fbfb
18 minutes ago
'One more week': DILG gives extension to LGUs to finish cash aid distribution
By Alexis Romero | 18 minutes ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has given some local governments one more week to distribute aid...
Headlines
fbfb
38 minutes ago
RITM to receive financial aid from France to boost COVID-19 response
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 38 minutes ago
RITM is one of the laboratories in Southeast Asia that will benefit from France’s €2-million ECOMORE II proje...
Headlines
fbfb
47 minutes ago
One-meter distancing to be imposed in public transpo under GCQ — DILG
By Alexis Romero | 47 minutes ago
A one-meter distance between public transportation passengers would be strictly implemented in areas under relaxed quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Government to unveil recovery plan for workers on Labor Day
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The government will launch a recovery plan for workers as the country grapples with the effects of the coronavirus pande...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with