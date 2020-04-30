Government to unveil recovery plan for workers on Labor Day

MANILA, Philippines — The government will launch a recovery plan for workers as the country grapples with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of workers were displaced after President Rodrigo Duterte placed some areas under enhanced community quarantine to arrest the further spread of the virus. The government has allotted P200 billion to provide emergency aid to workers and other sectors sidelined by the quarantine.

"We will unveil a recovery plan for our workers. It will be announced on May 1," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing Thursday.

Roque did not elaborate on the program, which will be implemented alongside other packages designed to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic.

Other programs designed to help workers during the quarantine period are the Tulong Panghanapbuhay for Displaced/Disadvantaged Workers, which provides emergency employment for displaced, underemployed and seasonal workers; and the Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (AKAP) sa OFWs program, which aims to assist migrant workers. Another initiative, the COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program, was discontinued to give way to a P51-billion wage subsidy program for employees of small businesses.

Roque said workers' groups are free to hold online protests to commemorate Labor Day as long as they observe social distancing.

"Under ECQ (enhanced community quarantine), physical gatherings are not allowed. They can protest online if they want but they should not violate ECQ because it poses threats to public health. But we allow workers to speak and express their grievances," the Palace spokesman said.

Roque said the government is studying whether it can provide additional help to workers but admitted that the national budget is limited.