Bacolod City, Iloilo City now included in areas under extended ECQ

MANILA, Philippines — Visayan cities of Bacolod and Iloilo will remain under enhanced community quarantine until May 15, Malacañang announced Thursday.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the enhanced community quarantine will be extended in the following areas for two weeks:

Metro Manila

Central Luzon, except Aurora province

Calabarzon

Pangasinan

Benguet

Iloilo, including Iloilo City

Cebu

Bacolod City

Davao City

"Iloilo City is included in ECQ. We’re sorry but that is based on the number of cases and the capability of the area to provide medical services," Roque said in Filipino.

The city council of Bacolod earlier appealed to the government’s coronavirus task for to extend the lockdown in their city.

Areas considered low- and moderate-risk will shift to a looser general community quarantine starting May 1.

The new coronavirus has already infected 8,212 people in the Philippines. Of the number, 558 have died, while 1,023 have recovered. — Gaea Katreena Cabico