Bacolod City, Iloilo City now included in areas under extended ECQ

MANILA, Philippines — Visayan cities of Bacolod and Iloilo will remain under enhanced community quarantine until May 15, Malacañang announced Thursday.
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the enhanced community quarantine will be extended in the following areas for two weeks:
- Metro Manila
- Central Luzon, except Aurora province
- Calabarzon
- Pangasinan
- Benguet
- Iloilo, including Iloilo City
- Cebu
- Bacolod City
- Davao City
"Iloilo City is included in ECQ. We’re sorry but that is based on the number of cases and the capability of the area to provide medical services," Roque said in Filipino.
The city council of Bacolod earlier appealed to the government’s coronavirus task for to extend the lockdown in their city.
Areas considered low- and moderate-risk will shift to a looser general community quarantine starting May 1.
The new coronavirus has already infected 8,212 people in the Philippines. Of the number, 558 have died, while 1,023 have recovered. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
Human rights watchdog says prison deaths amid the COVID-19 pandemic are unreported in the Philippines.
“Unreported deaths of inmates show the urgent need for the Duterte government to be transparent about the spread of Covid-19 inside the country’s overcrowded prisons,” says Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch.
“The government should get serious about the terrible situation in its prisons and jails and accurately report on prison deaths and illness,” it adds.
The overseas workers group Migrante International says that there should be financial aid and medical attention for overseas Fiipino workers for quarantine to be effective.
"They (OFWs) have families to support and without any income, the hunger and hardships being experienced by their loved ones add up to their distress. This should likewise be the time for the Duterte government to stop extracting Philhealth collections," the group says in a statement.
"Travel assistance for OFWs who have completed the fourteen-day quarantine must be undertaken straight away so they can return back safely into their respective families. Our clamour for justice for the OFW suicide victim endures and we call on all OFWs and their families to continue pressing the Duterte government to ameliorate them for their hardships and agonies," it adds.
The Makati City government will disburse the second tranche of financial assistance to over 8,000 drivers to help cope with the COVID-19 pandemic,
Mayor Abby Binay says each of the 8,376 jeepney, tricycle and pedicab drivers in Makati will receive P2,000 via their GCash accounts. The beneficiaries are: 5,952 registered tricycle drivers, 598 pedicab drivers and 1,826 jeepney drivers who are part of the Makati Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association.
The Department of Science and Technology is tapping other universities to help the University of the Philippines in the development and production of ventilators to supply hospitals in preparation for a surge of cases in intensive care units.
Secretary Fortunato dela Peña, in a task force meeting aired Monday night, told members of the Cabinet and President Duterte that the department's Project Ginhawa is set to test three prototypes of ventilators with actual patients.
Dela Peña also said the importation of ventilators recently became more challenging. The Duterte government has been criticized for its delays in the purchase of essential medical equipment including PPEs, surgical masks and ventilators right after the first reported cases of COVID-19 in January.
