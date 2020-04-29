COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Handout photo shows topnotchers of 2019 Bar exams.
SC PIO
'Others' top Bar together: UST-Legazpi produces two topnotchers
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 29, 2020 - 2:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — The University of Santo Tomas-Legazpi in Albay produced two topnotchers in the 2019 bar examinations, with an alumna clinching the top spot.

With a score of 91.049%, Mae Diane Azores led the roster of law graduates who passed the bar. Of the 7,685 aspirants who finished the exams last year, only 2,103 passed the grueling tests.

Another Thomasian, Myra Baranda, ranked third with a score of 89.523%.

Lawyer Mary Ailyne Zamora, UST-Legazpi College of Law dean, said this is the first time that two graduates of the institution made it to the Top 10.

“This is God’s gift and UST-Legazpi College of Law has a mission and we hope we be able to make a difference,” she told radio DZMM.

Zamora described Azores and Baranda as “really good” students.

“They are really good. We have very good students in Legazpi even before. There is a thinking that those from provinces would not be able to make it. We’ve been telling them that we can do it,” the law school dean said in English and Filipino.

“I knew from the very start that you will be able to make it. I am proud because you topped the bar or you’re in Top 3 but also because I know you will be good lawyers. You have so much values in you that you can really make a difference,” she said of Azores and Baranda.

Azores, a certified public accountant at the Commission on Audit, wants to practice labor law.

“It’s really dedication and discipline. Because I know that I really want to become a lawyer,” she said in Filipino in an interview on DZMM.

UST-Legazpi, formerly called Aquinas University of Legazpi, is a Catholic university in Legazpi City. 

University of the East alumna Princess Fatima Parahiman landed in second place with a grade of 89.5230%.

The others in the Top 10 are: Dawna Fya from San Beda College-Alabang, Jocelyn Fabello from Palawan State University, Kenneth Glenn Manuel from UST Manila, Rhowee Burgo from Jose Rizal University, Anton Luis Avila from Saint Louis University in Baguio City, Jun Dexter Roxas from Polytechnic University of the Philippines and Bebelan Madera from the University of St. La Salle in Bacolod.

