UST-Legazpi graduate tops 2019 Bar exams

MANILA, Philippines — An alumna of the University of Santo Tomas-Legazpi topped the roster of 2,103 law graduates who passed the 2019 Bar examinations.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday announced that Mae Diane Azores obtained the highest score of 91.049%.

The 2019 bar exams posted a passing rate of 27.36%, higher than the previous year's 22.07%. A total of 7,685 law graduates finished grueling exams at the University of Santo Tomas in November last year.

The following are the examinees who garnered the highest ratings:

AZORES, Mae Diane M. (University of Santo Tomas-Legazpi) 91.0490% PARAHIMAN, Princess Fatima T. (Universty of the East) 89.5230% BARANDA, Myra M. (University of Santo Tomas-Legazpi) 88.8250% BANDIOLA, Dawna Fya O. (San Beda College-Alabang) 88.3360% FABELLO, Jocelyn B. (Palawan State University) 88.2630% MANUEL, Kenneth Glenn L. (University of Santo Tomas) 88.1730% BUERGO, Rhowee D. (Jose Rizal University) 87.8710% AVILA, Anton Luis A. (Saint Louis University) 87.5820% ROJAS, Jun Dexter H. (Polytechnic Univeristy of the Philippines) 87.5765% MADERA, Bebelan A. (University of St. La Salle) 87.3795%

Due to the physical distancing measures implemented to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, aspiring lawyers did not flock to the Supreme Court in Manila to check the list of passers displayed inside the compound.

