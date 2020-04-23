Phivolcs: Alert Level 1 still up over Taal amid series of quakes

MANILA, Philippines — Alert Level 1 remains hoisted over Taal Volcano in Batangas, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Thursday, a day after a series of earthquakes were felt in the province.

Twenty-three volcano-tectonic earthquakes—with magnitudes between 1.2 and 3.7—were recorded in Mabini town and adjacent areas of Balayan Bay since 10:31 a.m. of Wednesday. The largest of these tremors was felt at Intensity III (weak) in Mabini, Intensity II (slightly felt) in Taal and Lemery and Intensity I (scarcely perceptible) in Agoncillo.

Phivolcs chief Renato Solidum told radio DZMM some of the earthquakes were volcano-tectonic in nature or volcanic earthquakes associated with failure or breakage of rock material along faults and fractures beneath active volcanos.

Volcano-tectonic quakes are normally triggered by excess heat and pressure from, or adjustment of the crust around, a magmatic body beneath the volcano, Phivolcs explained in a primer.

The series of minor quakes prompted social media users to appeal for prayers believing Taal Volcano might be getting active again.

But Solidum said the earthquakes were due to the movement of a fault line, which was influenced by the Taal caldera.

“Hindi ito mismo related sa aktibidad sa Taal Volcano Island so hindi ito senyales na may nangyayari sa Taal Volcano Island,” Solidum said.

Taal’s status was lowered to Alert Level 1 on March 19 following decreased occurrence of volcanic earthquakes and surface activity at the main crater. At Alert Level 1, sudden steam driven explosions, volcanic earthquake, minor ashfall and lethal accumulation or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur. — Gaea Katreena Cabico