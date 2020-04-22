UP refutes reports on stranded construction workers who resorted to picking fruits, eating stray animals

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines Diliman refuted social media posts and reports that a group of construction workers stranded inside its campus resorted to eating stray animals and fruits from trees in the area to get by this lockdown period.

A PEP.ph report citing information from Alfred Allan Jose, said to be the founder of Quezon City COVID-19 Food and Goods donation, said that construction workers left in the Diliman compound resorted to eating rats and stray cats to alleviate their hunger. They also started eating fruits from trees inside the campus.

According to the report, the workers could not come home to their provinces due to the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine.

ABS-CBN also reported on Tuesday that some construction workers had to pick fruits from trees to fill their stomachs after the three sacks of rice given by their employer ran out.

But UP Diliman issued a bulletin on late Tuesday night saying that its Office of the Vice-Chancellor for Planning and Development talked to the workers who said they received P4,000 on March 17 an P2,000 on April 14 from their employers.

In this trying time, the media as the fourth estate must all the more be prudent and responsible in its reportage. It must always be factual and objective, and should not if possible, sow any fear nor paranoia among the public.

The PEP report mentioned that the UP administration had not been remiss in helping the stranded construction workers.

“The OVCPD also inspected their supply room, which contained three sacks of rice (25 kilograms each) and canned goods from the All UP Workers Union and other organizations inside the campus,” it added.

“According to one of the workers, they were shocked when the news went viral, because those photos were taken by a group of people who went to their site to distribute relief goods, but neither interviewed them nor asked about their situation,” the bulletin read.

UP asked media agencies to “practice responsible journalism” and citizens to verify information before sharing on social media. “In this time of uncertainty caused by the pandemic, there should be no room for paranoia and fake news,” it added.

Help still appreciated

UP also said that its COVID-19 Task Force continues to address the needs of all its sectors.

Help may be coursed through the following channels:

GCash and Paymaya: 09167654695

Paypal: paypal.me/tieromesantos

BPI: 9239 4326 43/Marco Giorgione A. Dava

GoGetFunding: https://gogetfunding/com/fundraiser-for-upds-maninindas-and-jeepney-drivers/

Those who will donate are asked to email a copy of the deposit slip or online transaction to ovcpd.upd@up.edu.ph and indicate the item (alcohol, rice, canned food) to be brought with the cash aid.

President Rodrigo Duterte will decide on Thursday on changes after the lockdown’s expiration on April 30. — Kristine Joy Patag