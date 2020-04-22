UP refutes reports on stranded construction workers who resorted to picking fruits, eating stray animals

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines Diliman refuted social media posts and reports that a group of construction workers stranded inside its campus resorted to eating stray animals and fruits from trees in the area to get by this lockdown period.
A PEP.ph report citing information from Alfred Allan Jose, said to be the founder of Quezon City COVID-19 Food and Goods donation, said that construction workers left in the Diliman compound resorted to eating rats and stray cats to alleviate their hunger. They also started eating fruits from trees inside the campus.
According to the report, the workers could not come home to their provinces due to the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine.
ABS-CBN also reported on Tuesday that some construction workers had to pick fruits from trees to fill their stomachs after the three sacks of rice given by their employer ran out.
But UP Diliman issued a bulletin on late Tuesday night saying that its Office of the Vice-Chancellor for Planning and Development talked to the workers who said they received P4,000 on March 17 an P2,000 on April 14 from their employers.
The PEP report mentioned that the UP administration had not been remiss in helping the stranded construction workers.
“The OVCPD also inspected their supply room, which contained three sacks of rice (25 kilograms each) and canned goods from the All UP Workers Union and other organizations inside the campus,” it added.
“According to one of the workers, they were shocked when the news went viral, because those photos were taken by a group of people who went to their site to distribute relief goods, but neither interviewed them nor asked about their situation,” the bulletin read.
UP asked media agencies to “practice responsible journalism” and citizens to verify information before sharing on social media. “In this time of uncertainty caused by the pandemic, there should be no room for paranoia and fake news,” it added.
Help still appreciated
UP also said that its COVID-19 Task Force continues to address the needs of all its sectors.
Help may be coursed through the following channels:
- GCash and Paymaya: 09167654695
- Paypal: paypal.me/tieromesantos
- BPI: 9239 4326 43/Marco Giorgione A. Dava
- GoGetFunding: https://gogetfunding/com/fundraiser-for-upds-maninindas-and-jeepney-drivers/
Those who will donate are asked to email a copy of the deposit slip or online transaction to ovcpd.upd@up.edu.ph and indicate the item (alcohol, rice, canned food) to be brought with the cash aid.
President Rodrigo Duterte will decide on Thursday on changes after the lockdown’s expiration on April 30. — Kristine Joy Patag
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
Taguig City will be carrying out a barangay-based and drive-thru testing for COVID-19, Mayor Lino Cayetano says.
In an interview with ANC's "Headstart", Cayetano says five health centers in Taguig City will start testing on Wednesday. The city also has two drive-thru sites for testing.
Cayetano says the city is ready to test 10,000 people but those who want to be tested would have to be assessed first.
Sen. Risa Hontiveros says China should pay the Philippines reparations for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Citing reports, the opposition senator says China owes the Philippines at least P200 billion as reparations for damaging reef ecosystems in the West Philippine Sea for at least six years.
"Our government already has a huge budget deficit because of COVID-19. Thus, it should demand what is rightfully ours and use this to strengthen our health system, to increase the aid given to low- and middle-income families, and to help Filipinos recover post-COVID," Hontiveros says in a statement.
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno places Sampaloc under 48-hour total lockdown starting 8 p.m. Thursday (April 23) until 8 p.m. Saturday (April 25).
The Bureau of Corrections reports that 18 inmates and one staff tested positive for COVID-19 at the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City.
Those who tested positive for the disease have mild symptoms while some are asymptomatic, according to BuCor.
"They are now being monitored and given vitamins, medicines and food supplements to strengthen their immune system," BuCor said in a statement.
All arriving overseas Filipino workers will be required to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine and will be subject to rapid antibody testing for COVID-19.
"Provided, that sea-based OFWs onboard cruise ships who have been issued with a Clean Bill of Health by the Bureau of Quarantine, upon presentation of a certificate of completion of 14-day quarantine issued at the point of origin immediately before departure, shall nevertheless be subjected to a rapid antibody testing and shall be managed in accordance with the aforementioned Department Memorandum," IATF spokesperson Karlo Nograles says.
