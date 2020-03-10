FDA allows use of test kits developed by UP scientists as virus spreads locally

MANILA, Philippines — As the Philippines grapples with a growing health crisis, the country’s Food and Drug Administration allowed the use of a test kit that would help the Department of Health detect more cases of the new coronavirus.
The virus that causes coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is spreading locally after a month of not detecting any case but the testing has so far revealed only 24 cases since late January—half of them diagnosed Monday.
The FDA issued on Tuesday a Certificate of Exemption for the detection kit developed by the University of the Philippines National Institute of Health.
The test kit will aid the DOH to detect rapidly the presence of the new coronavirus in samples taken from suspected carriers.
“This will provide our laboratories with technological reinforcement to accommodate the growing number of patients to
Health Secretary Francisco Duque told
In a
Out of the 24 confirmed infections, two have recovered, while
The virus has spread to over 100 countries and territories with
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
The House committee on appropriations approves a P1.6-billion supplemental budget for the Department of Health to combat the new coronavirus.
Only P1.65 billion is available in the National Treasury as excess funds, which means that the DOH would have to source other funds from its own savings, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.
Mongolia bars anyone from entering or leaving its cities for six days after the country reported its first coronavirus case — a French energy company employee who flew in from Moscow.
"The capital Ulaanbaatar and all province centres
US Vice President Mike Pence says he was unaware if
"I honestly don't know the answer to the question, but we'll refer that question and we will get you an answer from the White House physician
"
US President Donald Trump praises his administration's efforts at dealing with the novel coronavirus but said that the disease had "blindsided the world."
The US "has a great economy, but this blindsided the world and I think we've handled it very well," he tells reporters. — AFP
It was President Rodrigo Duterte this time who announced new confirmed cases of the 2019 coronavirus disease in the Philippines, bringing the number to 24.
He also suspended classes in Metro Manila until March 14 to observe the supposed period the virus remains alive on surfaces and be passed on to a human carrier.
