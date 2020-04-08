LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Yani can chat users seeking information on the novel coronavirus in English and Filipino.
University of the Philippines/release
UP introduces Yani, the Endcovbot
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - April 8, 2020 - 11:38am

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines COVID-19 Pandemic Response Team developed an Artificial Information chatbot that refers users to information on the COVID-19.

Yani drew its name from “baYANIhan” and is a nod to the heroes in the COVID-19 fight, UP said in a release.

Yani will direct users to government policies on health, education, transportation and economic support.

The bot will also link users to psychologists and psychosocial support specialists. It will also help users to find the nearest hospitals to them.

RELATED: Psychologists' group offers mental health tips amid COVID-19 scare

Yani can chat in English and Filipino.

Yani is ready to chat when the user visits the https://endcov.ph web portal, another initiative by the UP COVID019 Response Team that collates vital information on the new pathogen.

The website features a map with general locations and number of COVID-19 infections. It also gives access to hospital and quarantine checkpoints, and other data from the UP Resilience Institute staff.

The website also shows data on “symptoms of the disease, charts, statistical data and profiles of the disease, charts, statistical data, and profiles of patients who have been investigated, tested, admitted and treated in hospitals.”

The UP Resilience Institute said Yani was the brainchild of UPRI Research and Creative Work team including Mikee Nazal, Pat Reyes, Geno Florendo, Jean Rañises and Ian Villanueva, led by Dr. Kristoffer Berse and its volunteer web developers Lance Lim, Obee Principio and Gene Tan.

National tally of COVID-19 infections in the country is at 3,764 in the Philippines. Death toll is at 177 while 84 have so far recovered.

