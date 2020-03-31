LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
File photo shows the Supreme Court office in Padre Faura St. Manila.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.
Supreme Court OKs electronic filing of charges, posting of bail
(Philstar.com) - March 31, 2020 - 6:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Following the “physical closure” of courts nationwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court allowed the online conduct of filing of cases and posting of bail.

Chief Justice Diosado Peralta on Tuesday issued Administrative Order 33-2020 addressed to litigants, judges and personnel of the first and second level courts and the members of the Bar on the conduct of online filing of complaint or information (charge sheet) and posting of bail.

This step will “[reduce] the necessity of the judge and court staff to physically travel to their stations,” the order read.

Peralta said that criminal complaints and Information or charge sheets may be filed through email to the first or second level court. This will be referred to the judge on duty.

Within three days from the filing of the complaint, the judge on duty will evaluate the case and may choose to dismiss it if evidence on record fails to establish probable cause.

A warrant or commitment order may be issued if the judge finds probable cause.

“In case of doubt on the existence of probable cause, the Judge on duty may order the prosecutor to submit, through electronic transmission, additional evidence within 3 days from notice and the issue must be resolved by the court within ten days from filing of the complaint or Information,” the order read.

Requirements for the posting of bail may also be electronically transmitted to the court. The judge will examine the documents and “if complete and compliant, shall sign the approval of the bail and the consequent release order.”

The judge may also opt to “reduce the amount of bail initially fixed,” upon motion of the accused and comment of the prosecution.

The Office of the Court Administrator, meanwhile, is ordered to “identify and inform the respective courts of the available accredited sureties which may, whenever necessary, promptly issue the appropriate bail bonds during this public health emergency period.”

The judge shall then electronically transmit the approval of bail and issuance of a release order to the executive judge. These will be transmitted within the same day to the law enforcement authority or detention facility.

“The electronically transmitted approval of bail and release order by the Executive Judge shall be sufficient to cause the release of the accused,” Peralta added.

The executive judge is directed to submit a weekly report of the data and information of the court’s activities related to the circular to the Office of the Court Administrator.

OCA will also submit a regular report or recommendation to the court en banc for proper monitoring. It is also ordered to craft guidelines within three days from Tuesday for the implementation of the circular, the day the circular will take effect.

“Unless otherwise directed, this procedure shall be in effect only during this duration of public health emergency declared by the president in accordance with existing law,” Peralta also said. — Kristine Joy Patag

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DSWD to give cash subsidies to low-income families affected by quarantine
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Malacañang directed the Department of Social Welfare and Development to provide subsidies to low-income households...
Headlines
fbfb
Sotto: Senate received Duterte COVID-19 efforts report past midnight Tuesday
8 hours ago
Sotto reportedly received the report 12:40 a.m. of Tuesday, past the set day of submission as provided by Republic Act 11469...
Headlines
fbfb
Pioneering pediatric surgeon passes away due to COVID-19
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Dr. Resurreccion passed away on Tuesday morning due to COVID-19, his son and namesake Leandro “Jan” Resurreccion...
Headlines
fbfb
As hospitals struggle, Duterte says COVID-19 frontliners are 'lucky' to die for country
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
At least 12 doctors have died in the Philippines from the new coronavirus, highlighting an unfortunate reality of the evolving...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 task force TWG checking need to extend, expand Luzon quarantine
6 hours ago
The decision to extend the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon is up to a technical working group within the Inter-Agency...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Supreme Court OKs electronic filing of charges, posting of bail
1 hour ago
This step will “[reduce] the necessity of the judge and court staff to physically travel to their stations,” the...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Construction firm offers DOH 570 barangay health stations, P2.4 billion
1 hour ago
"It would be at the height of gross negligence and malicious intent to find technicalities to shoot down viable and feasible...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
DOLE disowns fake list of companies in Metro Manila granted financial assistance
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
DOLE-NCR said that it will release an official list of CAMP beneficiaries as soon as possible, appealing for patience and...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Cops ordered to keep health workers safe from harm, discrimination
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The police chief said the PNP personnel manning quarantine control checkpoints were instructed to extend assistance to frontliners—which...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Pay rules for April 9-11: Triple pay as Araw ng Kagitingan, Maundy Thursday coincide
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
Here’s how workers in the Philippines will be compensated during the three-day period.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with