Animal rescuers from PETA rescue dogs from Taal Volcano Island on January 28, 2020.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Christopher Toledo
PETA asks gov't to allow vets, animal rescue team through checkpoints
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 24, 2020 - 3:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — An animal welfare organization called on the Philippines to grant veterinarians and animal workers access to move freely while the enhanced community quarantine is implemented over Luzon.

In a letter Tuesday, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals asked President Rodrigo Duterte and other government officials to recognize veterinarians, vet assistants and technicians and animal rescuers as “essential workers.”

“Such persons are involved in lifesaving efforts and their help is desperately needed by animals such as dogs and cats, especially during this national health emergency,” Jason Baker, PETA senior vice president of international campaigns, said.

Last week, Duterte placed the entire Luzon under enhanced community quarantine until April 12 to arrest the spread of the new coronavirus.

Half of the country’s population are ordered to stay home and limit their movement. Work is also suspended on the main island unless workers are in charge of health and other essential service.

PETA said several veterinarians cannot go to their clinics because of travel restrictions and checkpoints. The organization also receives calls about dying and sick animals but its rescue team is unable to go to their aid.

“Not allowing these workers to provide animals with vital assistance could lead members of the public to take matters into their own hands without professional help, which could be disastrous for humans, animals and the community at large,” Baker said.

The new coronavirus has infected 501 people in the Philippines—33 of whom have died.

