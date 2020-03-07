NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Bonifacio Global City
Bonifacio Global City via Facebook
Taguig confirms BGC employee is newly-reported COVID-19 case
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 7, 2020 - 1:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Taguig City government on Saturday verified reports that one of the two confirmed cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 announced by the Department of Health on Friday is an employee of a consulting firm based in Bonifacio Global City.

RELATED: Deloitte Philippines taking 'all necessary actions' over confirmed COVID-19 case

This was earlier confirmed by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III in a text message to Philstar.com amid conflicting statements from the department concerning the said patient.

RELATED: DOH says Deloitte employee is one of two new COVID-19 cases

"We can confirm that the case mentioned in the [DOH] press conference on March 6, 2020 is that of the [COVID-19] case in the City of Taguig. The individual is employed at Deloitte Philippines located at the Net Lima Plaza in Bonifacio Global City,” read the statement from Taguig City Mayor Lino Cayetano.

"On March 4, he sought medical consultation and was put under the surveillance of the City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit (CEDSU) and was admitted to [the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine] the next day. He is currently receiving treatment there and his condition is stable.”

The said patient is the Philippines’ fourth recorded COVID-19 case.

He was said to be a 48-year-old male Filipino with travel history to Japan — which has recorded at least 349 cases and six total deaths, according to the latest situational report from the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile, Bonifacio Global City officials on Saturday issued a public service announcement assuring citizens that they are taking the necessary health measures following reports that the local consulting firm’s employee is being treated for COVID-19.

"[BGC] is working closely with the management of the NEO Buildings, the city government of Taguig, and the [DOH] to ensure all protocols are followed to manage the situation," the official statement read.

"The health and safety of our BGCitizens are our top priority. Frequent sanitation and disinfection of BGC malls and buildings, public transportation utilities, parks and common areas are being conducted, as well as temperature checks in entrances."

The 240-hectare BGC is a central business district with prominent residential and retail developments, offering thousands of job opportunities, according to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority.

