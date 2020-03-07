NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This photo taken on February 23, 2020 shows a worker cleaning chairs at the boarding area while arriving passengers disembark at the international airport in Manila.
AFP/Romeo Gacad
DOH says Deloitte employee is one of two new COVID-19 cases
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 7, 2020 - 11:12am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed that the employee of Bonifacio Global City-based consulting firm Deloitte Philippines who is receiving treatment for Coronavirus Disease 2019 is one of the two new cases of infection announced on Friday.

RELATED: Deloitte Philippines taking 'all necessary actions' over confirmed COVID-19 case

The Health Department on Friday announced two new cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the previous count of three cases to five.

In a text message to Philstar.com, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that the employee is already accounted for in the current tally of five confirmed cases.

The fourth case was said to be a 48-year-old male Filipino with travel history to Japan — which has recorded at least 349 cases and six total deaths, according to the latest situational report from the World Health Organization.

However, the Health Department has yet to confirm if the Deloitte employee is indeed the fourth case, who Duque previously said returned to the Philippines on February 25 and experienced symptoms like chills and fever starting March 3 before testing positive for the virus on March 5. 

“He is currently stable and admitted in the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine,” Duque said previously. 

RELATED: Philippines confirms two new cases of COVID-2019

Philstar.com has attempted to reach Duque for additional clarification but he has not responded as of writing.

Meanwhile, another DOH official on Saturday said that the Deloitte employee case is still not confirmed to be part of the standing infection count.

"We still need to verify. Titingnan datos natin at saka 'yung kabuuang detalye ng pasyente na mayroon tayo ngayon kung talagang doon siya nanggaling na opisina (We will check our data as well as the patient’s complete details to verify if they indeed came from Deloitte)," Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an ABS-CBN News report.

2019-NCOV CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019 COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Passenger ‘Rodriguez’ faces raps for failure to declare $700,000
By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
he Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against a certain Simon John Rodriguez, similarly named as one of...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines has first local case of COVID-19
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The country now has its first confirmed local case of coronavirus disease 2019 , involving a man with no history of overseas...
Headlines
fbfb
3 foreigners recently in Philippines also test positive
By Eva Visperas | 11 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday confirmed that three foreigners who recently visited the Philippines have tested positive...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese militia presence slowed down Pag-asa Island repairs — think tank
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 23 hours ago
Based on satellite umagery from PlanetLabs collected between Dec. 2, 2018 and March 2, 2020, Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines confirms two new cases of COVID-2019
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 23 hours ago
The Philippines reported Friday two additional cases of the coronavirus disease after nearly a month of not detecting any...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
11 hours ago
Duterte’s administration satisfaction rating up in Q4 – SWS
By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
The Duterte administration’s net satisfaction rating rose to “excellent” +73 in the last quarter of 2019,...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
CAAP joining crash probe
By Ed Amoroso | 11 hours ago
The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines is assisting the Philippine National Police in investigating the crash on...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Philippines embassy, cruise lines working to ensure seafarers’ health
By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
The Philippine embassy in Washington is closely coordinating with cruise lines operating in the US and the Caribbean to monitor...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Sandigan affirms dismissal of P267 million forfeiture case vs Marcoses
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
The anti-graft court Sandiganbayan has upheld its earlier ruling dismissing a P267.371-million civil forfeiture case against...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Meralco customers to get refund
By Danessa Rivera | 11 hours ago
Manila Electric Co. will refund consumers with P1.2 billion in over-recovery and over-collection of universal charges in...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with