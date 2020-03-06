Duterte admin gets 'excellent' satisfaction rating in new SWS poll

MANILA, Philippines — Public satisfaction with the performance of President Rodrigo Duterte’s government rose in the fourth quarter of 2019, a new Social Weather Stations Survey suggests.

Duterte’s administration obtained an “excellent” net satisfaction rating of +73, a rise of six points from September’s “very good” level based on a nationwide poll conducted from December 8 to 16. This matched the record high rating set in June 2019.

Eighty-one percent of the 1,200 respondents said they were satisfied with how the current administration works against 7% dissatisfied. Twelve percent were neither satisfied nor dissatisfied.

The pollster noted that the Duterte government grew popular across the country, with Metro Manila, Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao registering “excellent” net satisfaction ratings.

The administration’s satisfaction rating also rose to “excellent” from “very good” among the class D or “masa” and class E, both with a rating of +74. But it fell to “very good” from “excellent” among class ABC.

The government got “very good” scores in seven of 16 “performance subjects” rated such as helping the poor, fighting terrorism, developing a healthy economy, reconciling with Muslim rebels and protecting the freedom of the press.

Duterte has repeatedly launched verbal attacks against media companies like ABS-CBN and even threatened to block the franchise renewal of the country’s top broadcaster.

It was rated “good” on foreign relations, fighting crimes, reconciling with communist rebels, defending Philippine sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea, and eradicating graft and corruption.

“Moderate” ratings were given for the state’s move to ensure no family will be hungry and recover the “hidden wealth” stolen by the Marcoses.

The government’s performance in fighting inflation was rated the lowest at “moderate” +12. Growth in consumer prices slowed for the first time in three months in February.

The poll has sampling error margins of ±3% for national percentages, and ±6% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.