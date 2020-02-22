NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac was the venue for some events in the Southeast Asian Games in 2019.
AFP/Ted Aljibe, file
All 30 Pinoy repatriates from Wuhan cleared to leave New Clark City
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 22, 2020 - 4:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — All Filipinos brought home from Wuhan in China, the ground zero of the COVID-19 outbreak, have been cleared by health authorities to leave the quarantine facility in New Clark City on Saturday, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

“All 30 repatriates from Wuhan received a clean bill of health and were cleared by the Department of Health to leave the New Clark City quarantine facility today,” the Foreign Affairs Department said in a Saturday release.

RELATED: Filipinos quarantined in New Clark City set to go home

The group of repatriates, together with a 10-member Health Emergency Response Team, six flight crew members and three ground crew operators — totaling 49 people — were declared healthy and exhibited no signs or symptoms of the virus.

They are the first batch of Filipino repatriates brought back by the DFA to the Philippines from COVID-19-affected areas.

RELATED: Repatriation flight from Wuhan back in Philippines

Since February 9 when they traveled from Wuhan, the said Filipinos have been quarantined for two weeks at the Athlete’s Village in New Clark City.

Malacañang also said that around 500 Filipinos currently quarantined aboard the COVID-19-stricken cruise ship Diamond Princess docked in Japan are expected to be repatriated early next week. 

As a health precaution, the incoming batch or batches of repatriates from Japan will undergo another two-week quarantine period in the same facility in New Clark City.

RELATED: Repatriation of Pinoys aboard COVID-19-stricken ship might be pushed back — DOH

2019-NCOV COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DFA DOH NEW CLARK CITY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines judicial system in chronic crisis — lawmaker
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
The country’s judicial system is in “chronic crisis” and “unable to serve the vast majority of citizens,”...
Headlines
fbfb
Business group worried over VFA termination
By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
The Makati Business Club yesterday raised concern on the government’s move to terminate a military pact with the US,...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ indicts Garin, 9 others on reckless imprudence resulting to homicide over Dengvaxia
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The Department of Justice charged Rep. Janette Garin (Iloilo, 1st District) and nine others on reckless imprudence resulting...
Headlines
fbfb
China sees nothing wrong with Philippine’s VFA termination
By Pia Lee-Brago | 2 days ago
China said the Philippines has the right to develop relations with other countries and advance its interests, downplaying...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Strengthen public institutions first before foreign ownership’
By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
Public institutions have to be strengthened first before any constitutional amendment to open up the country’s economy...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
BI to cooperate in probes, lifestyle checks among its ranks after 'pastillas' scam
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
Morente was exempted from the president's relief order due to their previous affiliation.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Repatriation of Pinoys aboard COVID-19-stricken ship might be pushed back — DOH
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
Options being weighed include prioritizing the repatriation of those who have already finished tests and leave the other half...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Metro Manila police withdraw controversial memo targeting Muslim students
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 hours ago
Metro Manila's police chief on ordered the pullout of a controversial memo instructing station commanders in Manila to submit...
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
BI chief not yet off the hook on ‘pastillas’
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
Even if President Duterte has said he “loves” Bureau of Immigration chief Jaime Morente, Malacañang said...
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
DOJ indicts Garin, others over Dengvaxia
By Robertzon Ramirez | 17 hours ago
The Department of Justice has indicted former health chief and now Iloilo Rep. Janette Garin as well as other former health...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with