This handout photo from Department of Foreign Affairs shows Filipino workers repatriated from central Chinese city of Wuhan inside a plane.
Department of Foreign Affairs, Handout
Filipinos quarantined in New Clark City set to go home
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 21, 2020 - 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The first batch of repatriates quarantined in New Clark City will be allowed to go home after showing no signs and symptoms of the potentially deadly coronavirus disease, the Department of Health said Friday.

DOH Assistant Secretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire said a send-off ceremony for the 49 Filipinos will be held on Saturday, the last day of the 14-day mandatory quarantined imposed by the government.

Thirty Filipinos from Hubei province in China—the epicenter of the illness—along with 10 government personnel and nine crew members will complete their quarantine on Saturday.

“All quarantined individuals have not shown any signs and symptoms like fever, cough or sore throat during their 14-day stay,” Vergeire said in a press briefing Friday.

She added: “They will now be allowed to go back to their respective homes and places. We are glad all our repatriates are well and safe from COVID-19.”

The New Clark City will also be used by at least 460 Filipinos aboard the coronavirus-wracked cruise ship Diamond Princess. They will return to the Philippines on Sunday.

The Philippines has three confirmed cases of COVID-19—including the first fatality outside mainland China. The country’s first coronavirus patient was discharged from the hospital weeks ago, while the third confirmed case returned to China.

The illness has killed more than 2,000 people and has infected over 75,000 in China. Hundreds more cases were reported in over 25 countries.

