Metro Manila police withdraw controversial memo targeting Muslim students

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila's police chief on Friday ordered the pullout of a controversial memorandum that instructed station commanders in Manila to submit a list of Muslim high school and college students "as part of the strengthening of peacebuilding and counter violent extremism of the PNP."

“I have directed the District Director of Manila Police District PBGEN BERNABE MENDOZA BALBA to recall the memorandum regarding the updated list of Muslim Students in High School, Colleges and Universities in Manila City,” Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas, director of the National Capital Region Police Office, said in a statement.

The memorandum dated January 31 from Manila Police District Community Affairs and Development Division chief Michael Garcia and under the direction of Balba was previously accused of discriminatory profiling and islamophobia, which Sinas denied.

“Although the memorandum is not about profiling but only the statistics of Muslim students as required by DPCR Salaam Police Center (SPC), we will make the representation to Directorate for Police Community Relations to reconsider their directive,” he said in the statement.

“The NCRPO does not intend to cause harm and anxiety to our Muslim brothers and sisters. Please be assured that instead, I will direct the MPD Salaam Police to conduct a meeting with the Muslim student leaders in Manila City to accomplish the projects and activities for the Muslim community.”