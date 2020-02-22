NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This file photo shows Muslims mark Eid’l Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice at the Blue Mosque in Maharlika Village, Taguig.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, File
Metro Manila police withdraw controversial memo targeting Muslim students
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 22, 2020 - 10:54am

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila's police chief on Friday ordered the pullout of a controversial memorandum that instructed station commanders in Manila to submit a list of Muslim high school and college students "as part of the strengthening of peacebuilding and counter violent extremism of the PNP."

RELATED: Police memo on 'profiling' Muslim students 'irrational, unwarranted' — child rights group

“I have directed the District Director of Manila Police District PBGEN BERNABE MENDOZA BALBA to recall the memorandum regarding the updated list of Muslim Students in High School, Colleges and Universities in Manila City,” Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas, director of the National Capital Region Police Office, said in a statement.

The memorandum dated January 31 from Manila Police District Community Affairs and Development Division chief Michael Garcia and under the direction of Balba was previously accused of discriminatory profiling and islamophobia, which Sinas denied.

RELATED: Alleged Manila police order to list Muslim students slammed as deplorable, disgraceful

“Although the memorandum is not about profiling but only the statistics of Muslim students as required by DPCR Salaam Police Center (SPC), we will make the representation to Directorate for Police Community Relations to reconsider their directive,” he said in the statement.

RELATED: NCRPO denies profiling of Muslim students

“The NCRPO does not intend to cause harm and anxiety to our Muslim brothers and sisters. Please be assured that instead, I will direct the MPD Salaam Police to conduct a meeting with the Muslim student leaders in Manila City to accomplish the projects and activities for the Muslim community.”

BERNABE BALBA CHILD'S RIGHTS MICHAEL GARCIA NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION POLICE OFFICE NCRPO PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PROFILING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Business group worried over VFA termination
By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
The Makati Business Club yesterday raised concern on the government’s move to terminate a military pact with the US,...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ indicts Garin, 9 others on reckless imprudence resulting to homicide over Dengvaxia
By Kristine Joy Patag | 21 hours ago
The Department of Justice charged Rep. Janette Garin (Iloilo, 1st District) and nine others on reckless imprudence resulting...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate to push through with ABS-CBN franchise probe
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
The Senate is pushing through with its hearing on Monday to tackle the franchise renewal of TV network ABS-CBN despite the...
Headlines
fbfb
China sees nothing wrong with Philippine’s VFA termination
By Pia Lee-Brago | 2 days ago
China said the Philippines has the right to develop relations with other countries and advance its interests, downplaying...
Headlines
fbfb
Pinoys on cruise ship with COVID-19 now 52?
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases is validating reports that 52 Filipinos on board the cruise ship...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
12 hours ago
DOJ indicts Garin, others over Dengvaxia
By Robertzon Ramirez | 12 hours ago
The Department of Justice has indicted former health chief and now Iloilo Rep. Janette Garin as well as other former health...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
‘Repent, confess, but cover your mouth’
By Robertzon Ramirez | 12 hours ago
How do you confess your sins in the time of COVID-19?
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
DA sets SRP on agri, fish commodities
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
In a bid to protect the consuming public from abnormal price increases in the market, the Department of Agriculture will...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
POGO task force toothless — lawmaker
By Artemio Dumlao | 12 hours ago
The government is toothless against erring Philippine offshore gaming operators in the country, even with the newly created...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Quarantine of repatriated Pinoys from Wuhan ends today
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Thirty Filipino workers from Wuhan, China are set to be released from quarantine at the Athelete’s Village at New Clark...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with