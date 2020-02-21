Palace: Morente 'not off the hook' as probe into 'pastillas' scheme continues

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte “loves” Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente, but the bureau chief is not “off the hook” as the probe into the “ pastillas ” scheme of the Bureau’s employees continues, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said

News5 reported that Panelo said: “Everyone is not off the hook. The confidence [in Morente] is there until contrary statement is made by the President .”

The Immigration bureau is again embroiled in corruption controversy, as a Senate inquiry, led by Sen. Risa Hontiveros, revealed that BI employees at the airport accept fees from Chinese nationals so that the passengers will be given “seamless” entry into the country.

Duterte on Thursday ordered the relief of all Immigration officials and employees believed to be involved in the “ pastillas ” operation. 19 have so far been put under floating status as BI continues its probe.

The president spared Morente from the firing and said he “[loves] him because he became my police chief here. He is kind.”

Amendment to Immigration law

Morente, meanwhile, admitted to the Senate panel that money-making schemes such as the “ pastillas ” operation are no longer new.

He said that in July 2019, he asked the NBI to investigate alleged human trafficking in Clark and Kalibo.

He admitted that it is difficult for him to address a syndicated operation such as the “ pastillas ” scheme due to “his limited powers.”

Guevarra, in response to Morente’s remarks, said that a strong BI leadership may help deter such corruption modus, pending amendment to the immigration law.

“If the BI wants greater autonomy, the solution is to amend our existing immigration law. In the meantime, the BI leadership should exert greater efforts to address the culture of corruption in the bureau,” Guevarra explained in a message to reporters.

Guevarra added that anomalies in BI that are reported to the Justice department are referred to the National Bureau of Investigation.

The NBI is already looking into the “ pastillas ” scheme

The Justice chief also said that the proposed measure for the modernization of the Immigration remains pending before the Congress, “awaiting deliberations for quite some time now.”