Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente served as one of the resource persons during the Senate inquiry held February 20, 2020.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo
Palace: Morente 'not off the hook' as probe into 'pastillas' scheme continues
(Philstar.com) - February 21, 2020 - 3:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte “loves” Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente, but the bureau chief is not “off the hook” as the probe into the “pastillas” scheme of the Bureau’s employees continues, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said

News5 reported that Panelo said: “Everyone is not off the hook. The confidence [in Morente] is there until contrary statement is made by the President.”

The Immigration bureau is again embroiled in corruption controversy, as a Senate inquiry, led by Sen. Risa Hontiveros, revealed that BI employees at the airport accept fees from Chinese nationals so that the passengers will be given “seamless” entry into the country.

Duterte on Thursday ordered the relief of all Immigration officials and employees believed to be involved in the “pastillas” operation. 19 have so far been put under floating status as BI continues its probe.

The president spared Morente from the firing and said he “[loves] him because he became my police chief here. He is kind.”

Amendment to Immigration law

Morente, meanwhile, admitted to the Senate panel that money-making schemes such as the “pastillas” operation are no longer new.

He said that in July 2019, he asked the NBI to investigate alleged human trafficking in Clark and Kalibo.

He admitted that it is difficult for him to address a syndicated operation such as the “pastillas” scheme due to “his limited powers.”

Guevarra, in response to Morente’s remarks, said that a strong BI leadership may help deter such corruption modus, pending amendment to the immigration law.

“If the BI wants greater autonomy, the solution is to amend our existing immigration law. In the meantime, the BI leadership should exert greater efforts to address the culture of corruption in the bureau,” Guevarra explained in a message to reporters.

Guevarra added that anomalies in BI that are reported to the Justice department are referred to the National Bureau of Investigation.

The NBI is already looking into the “pastillas” scheme

The Justice chief also said that the proposed measure for the modernization of the Immigration remains pending before the Congress, “awaiting deliberations for quite some time now.”

He added: “An improved and modernized organizational and functional framework for the BI under a new law will determine whether control or supervision by a mother agency will be necessary.” — Kristine Joy Patag

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE JAIME MORENTE PASTILLAS SCHEME
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 20, 2020 - 2:12pm

The Chinese Embassy notes with "grave concern" a government plan to move Chinese Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) to centralized hubs in Clark, Pampanga and in Kawit, Cavite.

The embassy says in a statement that the move "may infringe on the basic legal rights of the Chinese citizens concerned." The embassy said it "strongly urges the Philippine government to effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens in the Philippines."

It adds "according to the Chinese laws and regulations, any form of gambling by Chinese citizens, including online-gambling,  gambling overseas, opening casinos overseas to attract citizens of China as primary customers, is illegal."   

February 20, 2020 - 2:12pm

President Rodrigo Duterte has relieved all officials and employees of the Bureau of Immigration allegedly involved in the "pastillas" bribery scheme, where bureau personnel escort Chinese nationals through immigration proceedings.

He says the scheme is "a grave form of corruption" that government will not tolerate.

The supposed scheme was brought to light in hearings into human trafficking related to the rise of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators in the country.

 

January 28, 2020 - 10:28am

The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality is holding hearing into prostitution rings that cater to Philippine Offshore Gambling Operator workers.

"Carina", a resource person and former victim of the sex ring, says among the youngest that she worked with was just 14 years old.

November 18, 2019 - 12:25pm

After the Office of the Solicitor General said the P200-billion industry of POGOs are not subject to Philippine taxes, the House ways and means committee approves a bill imposing 5% franchise tax on the gaming operations mainly run by Chinese workers.

The House bill also proposes a 25% withholding tax on POGO workers earning at least P600,000 annually, reports The STAR's Edu Punay.

 

November 15, 2019 - 5:36pm

The National Bureau of Investigation arrests a Chinese POGO operator and two Chinese nationals in a sting for renting four hotel rooms in Pasay to prostitute Chinese women.

Their syndicate caters exclusively to Chinese POGO operators, reports The STAR's Marc Jayson Cayabyab.

State investigators say the proliferation of Chinese prostitution rings coincided with the boom of POGOs in the country.

September 16, 2019 - 12:26pm

Labor alliance Trade Union Congress of the Philippines is urging government to create a coordinating body for the offshore gaming sector as it expressed concern over more Chinese workers coming to the country after Cambodia banned gaming operations and launched a crackdown on online casinos.

TUCP says it is anticipating the migration of these displaced operators and thousands of Chinese workers into the Philippines. 

"While we are assessing the POGO overall social implications and weigh the comprehensive benefits of this online gambling industry in our economy by putting on hold issuance of new operating licenses,  (we) would like to propose the creation of a POGO coordinating body that has supervision and control of the industry for the benefit of the country," TUCP president Raymond Mendoza says.

TUCP says it is conducting a study and assessment of the overall impact and trends in POGO industry particularly its economic and social implications in the community including the employment, living and working conditions of Chinese POGO workers in the country — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao

