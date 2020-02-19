Local chief execs ordered to create trike task force

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government ordered the creation of tricycle task forces in all cities and municipalities across the country as part of the agency’s bid to clear roads of obstruction.

The order came after DILG Secretary Eduardo Año reiterated the department’s call to prohibit tricycles, pedicabs and motorized pedicabs on national highways.

“Local governments must review and modify tricycle routes according to the ban and are encouraged to include in their plans the construction of local roads or overpasses where the tricycles can operate,” Año said.

Under DILG Memorandum Circular 2020-036, local chief executives should create tricycle task forces separate from the tricycle regulatory boards to formulate or review route plans.

A tricycle route plan—valid for two years after the issuance of the memorandum—must include a map of tricycle terminals, the national highways of cities and municipalities and the portions that would be used by tricycles if there is no alternative route.

The plan must also detail installations of signage, marks and safety features, color scheme or emblem for tricycles that ply a route traversing a national highway, and penalties for violators.

The task force will be composed of the mayor as chairman and the local police chief as vice chairman.

DILG said task forces of adjacent local government units must coordinate and draw a combined tricycle route plan.

The agency also said that non-compliance to the latest order will warrant the issuance of a show-cause order. Failure to provide a sufficient response will be a ground for the filing of appropriate administrative cases.