NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The Chinese cargo vessel M/V Jin Shui arrived at the Nasipit International Seaport in Agusan del Norte last Feb. 9 and has been subjected to a 14-day quarantine period, as the vessel was instructed to remain anchored off the seaport pending clearance from the Bureau of Quarantine.
CCTV/File
Chinese ship’s crew quarantined in Agusan
Ben Serrano (The Philippine Star) - February 17, 2020 - 12:00am

BUTUAN CITY, Philippines — All 21 Chinese crewmembers of a cargo vessel from China have been subjected to quarantine, following orders to prohibit the entry of foreign maritime vessels into all seaports in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The Chinese cargo vessel M/V Jin Shui arrived at the Nasipit International Seaport in Agusan del Norte last Feb. 9 and has been subjected to a 14-day quarantine period, as the vessel was instructed to remain anchored off the seaport pending clearance from the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ).

Dr. Logencito Oran, chief of the BOQ in Northern Mindanao, said quarantine personnel denied the ship from docking and prohibited the crew to disembark at Nasipit port.

The M/V Jin Shui arrived in the country from China to load mineral ore from mining firm SR Metals Inc. operating in Tubay, Agusan del Norte.

Oran was quick to defend Jin Shui crew as he assured the public that they showed no signs and symptoms of fever, cough, or colds. The official however has never gone near them to physically assess their situation.

Cleared

In Cagayan, authorities cleared from COVID-19 infection Saturday all crewmembers of four Chinese vessels docked at the Port of Aparri.

The declaration was issued by Aparri Health Officer Dr. Rowena Marantan during an emergency meeting of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, after finding that none among the vessels’ Chinese and Filipino crew manifested flu-like symptoms.

Dredging vessels Silk Road (Xiang Yueng Huo) 12, 13, 14, and 16 caused anxiety among villagers when all docked at Barangay Punta last Thursday due to the threat of COVID-19.

Ryan Yanto of Riverfront Construction Inc. explained that the vessels and their crew arrived at the Port of Sta. Cruz, Zambales last Dec. 19, 2019, before the COVID-19 worldwide outbreak last January.

A clearance from the Bureau of Quarantine was issued by Medical Officer Joseph Macaraeg on Dec. 19 and 20 for the four vessels, said Yanto.

Yanto said they sought a docking permit from the port of Aparri while the vessels’ license to operate from foreign to domestic is being worked out by the company. – With Raymund Catindig

CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019 M/V JIN SHUI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lawmakers urge congressional assurance that ABS-CBN can operate after March
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
Solicitor General Jose Calida accused the network of “unlawfully exercising their legislative franchises under Republic...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte may allow Manila Bay reclamation 'if connected to government projects'
By Franco Luna | 12 hours ago
“There is one important thing that I’d like to make it clear now, not during my time. I will only allow maybe...
Headlines
fbfb
VFA termination poses ‘shattering impact’ on SEA security – expert
By Jaime Laude | 1 day ago
The termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement will have a “negative if not shattering impact” on regional security,...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte inaugurates Sangley airport project in Cavite
By Christina Mendez | 1 day ago
President Duterte inaugurated yesterday the Sangley Airport development project in Cavite, seen to lessen flight delays and...
Headlines
fbfb
Trillanes arraignment set
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 day ago
A few days after releasing the warrants of arrest against former senator Antonio Trillanes IV and 10 others, a metropolitan...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
No special treatment for Espenido – Año
By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido will still have to go through the adjudication process,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOLE prohibits discrimination against workers with mental health condition
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Terminating an employee due to his or her mental health condition is now prohibited, as long as the condition does not interfere...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Senate to review programs empowering youth sector
By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
The Senate will start tomorrow its review of the laws and programs for the youth to check if these have been effective and...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Laws fail to protect kids from online sexual exploitation
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
Philippine laws meant to address online sexual exploitation of children have failed, the Child Rights Network said over the...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Comelec eyes 2 million Pinoy voters overseas
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Elections is hoping to attract two million Filipinos overseas to register and vote in the May 2022 national...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with