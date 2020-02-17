Chinese ship’s crew quarantined in Agusan

BUTUAN CITY, Philippines — All 21 Chinese crewmembers of a cargo vessel from China have been subjected to quarantine, following orders to prohibit the entry of foreign maritime vessels into all seaports in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The Chinese cargo vessel M/V Jin Shui arrived at the Nasipit International Seaport in Agusan del Norte last Feb. 9 and has been subjected to a 14-day quarantine period, as the vessel was instructed to remain anchored off the seaport pending clearance from the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ).

Dr. Logencito Oran, chief of the BOQ in Northern Mindanao, said quarantine personnel denied the ship from docking and prohibited the crew to disembark at Nasipit port.

The M/V Jin Shui arrived in the country from China to load mineral ore from mining firm SR Metals Inc. operating in Tubay, Agusan del Norte.

Oran was quick to defend Jin Shui crew as he assured the public that they showed no signs and symptoms of fever, cough, or colds. The official however has never gone near them to physically assess their situation.

Cleared

In Cagayan, authorities cleared from COVID-19 infection Saturday all crewmembers of four Chinese vessels docked at the Port of Aparri.

The declaration was issued by Aparri Health Officer Dr. Rowena Marantan during an emergency meeting of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, after finding that none among the vessels’ Chinese and Filipino crew manifested flu-like symptoms.

Dredging vessels Silk Road (Xiang Yueng Huo) 12, 13, 14, and 16 caused anxiety among villagers when all docked at Barangay Punta last Thursday due to the threat of COVID-19.

Ryan Yanto of Riverfront Construction Inc. explained that the vessels and their crew arrived at the Port of Sta. Cruz, Zambales last Dec. 19, 2019, before the COVID-19 worldwide outbreak last January.

A clearance from the Bureau of Quarantine was issued by Medical Officer Joseph Macaraeg on Dec. 19 and 20 for the four vessels, said Yanto.

Yanto said they sought a docking permit from the port of Aparri while the vessels’ license to operate from foreign to domestic is being worked out by the company. – With Raymund Catindig