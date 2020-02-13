NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Jiufen, a mountaintop former gold mining town, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Taiwan.
Taiwan Tourism Bureau
Palace: Safety of Filipinos, not politics, reason for Taiwan's inclusion in COVID-19 travel ban
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 13, 2020 - 5:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ move to include Taiwan in the government’s expanded travel ban—a decision denounced by the island nation—has nothing to do with politics, Malacañang said Thursday.

The Philippines first banned foreign nationals coming from China and its special administrative regions Hong Kong and Macau from entering the country over the deadly coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak. Taiwan was later on added in a move described by the country’s foreign ministry as “wrong and unilateral.”

Presidential spokesperson denied that Taiwan’s inclusion to the travel restrictions was due to the so-called “one China” policy. Beijing views Taiwan—a self-ruled democracy—as part of a “one China” and vowed to eventually take the island.

“Last night, the president said my primary concern is the health, the safety of our countrymen. Until the danger persists then we have to do what is necessary to secure their safety,” Panelo said.

Taiwan’s foreign minister spokesperson Joanne Ou said it is unfair to lump the country together with China.

“China’s shadow is lurking… I think the Chinese factor is obvious,” she said Tuesday.

Taiwan's response

Taiwan reportedly has a planned response should the Philippines maintain its ban. Over 115,000 Filipinos live and work in Taiwan.

Panelo said that while Manila understands the reaction of Taipei to the travel restrictions, the island nation should recognize the concern of the Philippine government to the health and safety of its people.

“We also have our own interests—those of the health and safety of our people. We understand where their action is coming from but they should understand why we’re doing it,” he said.

The Philippines has so far not restricted travel to countries such as Singapore, Thailand, South Korea and Japan even though they have more confirmed infections than Taiwan, which currently has 18 confirmed cases of the new virus.

The coronavirus disease that emerged in China at the end of 2019 has killed over 1,300 people. There are two reported deaths outside mainland China: one in the Philippines and the other in Hong Kong. 

The Health department said there are 238 patients under investigation currently admitted in different health facilities. — with report from Agence France-Presse

2019 NCOV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS TAIWAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pentagon chief sees VFA termination as 'wrong direction' for Philippines, region
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
The Philippines' decision to abrogate its Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States would be a wrong move, US Defense...
Headlines
fbfb
'Thank you, next': Trump fine with ending defense pact with Philippines
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 9 hours ago
"I never minded that very much, to be honest," Trump told reporters Wednesday. 
Headlines
fbfb
Espenido sacked for suspected drug links?
By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido, the controversial police official who led a bloody operation against members of an influential family...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP chief 'insulted' by media reports on Espenido's narco-list inclusion
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
The police chief also vowed not to comment on the issue further after journalists pressed for comment. 
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte asks for calm, vigilance as threat of COVID-19 grows
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
In a taped video message, Duterte said the government and its partners from the medical and private sectors are working together...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
38 minutes ago
Palace: Safety of Filipinos, not politics, reason for Taiwan's inclusion in COVID-19 travel ban
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 38 minutes ago
Presidential spokesperson denied that Taiwan’s inclusion to the travel restrictions was due to the so-called “one...
Headlines
fbfb
55 minutes ago
Prosecution yet to decide on Advincula as state witness in conspiracy to commit sedition case
55 minutes ago
Torrevillas said that Advincula may be the witness of the CIDG in their complaint but “the prosecution is not precluded...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Cardinal Tagle begins new mission in Vatican
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Tagle recently moved to Vatican to begin his new mission as the prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Pe...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Coast guard seaman axed after being caught using gov't vehicle for prostitution
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
The PCG ordered the seaman's immediate termination from service for his "failure to uphold the oath of fully obeying the orders...
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
16 senators sign committee report on legalizing motorcycle taxis
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
Sixteen senators signed the report of public services and local government panels, which recommended the approval of the Motorycles-for-Hire...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with