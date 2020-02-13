Duterte asks for calm, vigilance as threat of COVID-19 grows

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:25 a.m.) — President Rodrigo Duterte urged Filipinos to “remain calm and vigilant” and take precautionary measures amid the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a bid to allay the public’s fears.

In a taped video message, Duterte said it is normal to “feel anxious, concerned and even afraid” of the SARS-like illness that has infected nearly 60,000 people worldwide.

But he stressed that the government and its partner agencies are working together to protect Filipinos against what he called a “very grave threat.”

“The government with the World Health Organization and medical societies are addressing the challenge and preparing for any eventuality,” the chief executive said, reading a prepared speech.

He called on the public to “remain calm, vigilant and responsible” as he urged them to monitor updates from the governments and not believe unverified claims about the COVID-19.

“I also ask for your trust and cooperation, support as we face the challenge. Let us unify together as one nation. This challenge can be overcome,” Duterte said.

Duterte had previously played down the risk posed by the novel coronavirus, saying "there's nothing really to be extra scared of that coronavirus thing."

"Although it has affected a lot of countries, but you know, one or two in any country is not really that fearsome," he also said.

Duterte: Idiot itong virus na ito, sampalin ko ito.



The coronavirus disease that emerged in China at the end of 2019 has killed over 1,300 people. There are two reported deaths outside mainland China: one in the Philippines and the other in Hong Kong.

The Health department said there are 238 patients under investigation currently admitted in different health facilities.

