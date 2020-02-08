NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
These photos released by the Department of Foreign Affairs on Feb. 8, 2020 show on-ground repatriation and relief efforts for the Filipinos stranded in the travel-restricted Wuhan, the capital of China's Hubei Province and the ground zero of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Acute Respiratory Disease outbreak.
Department of Foreign Affairs/Release
DFA repatriation team assisting Filipinos in Wuhan, China
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 8, 2020 - 9:44am

MANILA, Philippines — The on-ground repatriation team of the Department of Foreign Affairs is currently in the travel-restricted Wuhan, the ground zero of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Acute Respiratory Disease outbreak, finalizing preparations in order to bring stranded Filipinos home this weekend.

At least 56 have confirmed their intent to join the repatriation flight, the Foreign Affairs Department said in a Saturday release.

Upon their arrival in the Philippines, previously said to be expected on early Sunday morning, the repatriated Filipinos will be brought to the Athlete's Village in New Clark City in Tarlac for a two-week mandatory quarantine with the Department of Health's guidance.

RELATED: Protocols set for the repatriation, quarantine of Filipinos to be flown out of Hubei

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III previously said that one room will be allotted per person for safety and convenience, with rooms in the facility to accommodate a family of three.

The movement of the quarantined people shall be limited to the building only, and packed lunch will be served and prepared for them every day within the facility," he said in a Thursday press briefing.

"By the way, the rooms have televisions. Each one of them. And a refrigerator, air conditioner, it's such a nice place. Very nice rooms. And we believe nothing less should be provided to our kababayans, OFWs.”

RELATED: Filipinos repatriated from Hubei to be quarantined in New Clark City

Mark Anthony Geguera and Sanny Darren Bejarin of the Philippine Consulate General in Shanghai met with the Filipino community in Wuhan on Saturday, along with the Foreign Affairs Office in Hubei Province to discuss the details of the repatriation.

"We already have our DFA team inside Wuhan City and they are there working on the ground preparing for the repatriation of our OFWs. They're taking great personal risk for the sake of our kababayans and I salute them for that," Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay said in an earlier statement.

The team hired a vehicle to distribute grocery items and other relief goods in Wuhan neighborhoods with identified Filipino residents.

Geguera and Bejarin, in charge of the team facilitating the operation, are also in close coordination with another team from the DFA Home Office set to fly into Wuhan to assist with repatriation efforts.

The Philippines' Civil Aeronautics Board in late January ordered the suspension of flights between Wuhan and the Philippines in response to the 2019 nCoV ARD outbreak.

RELATED: Philippines suspends flights to, from coronavirus-hit Wuhan

The capital city of China’s Hubei Province is also on lockdown in order to prevent the spread of the virus, which has at least 31,481 confirmed cases globally, according to the latest World Health Organization situational report.

Almost all of the cases (99.14%) are in China, with 270 infections in 24 other countries.

2019-NCOV DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS DFA NOVEL CORONAVIRUS WUHAN WUHAN CHINA WUHAN CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
First confirmed nCoV case in Philippines now tests negative — DOH
By Ratziel San Juan | 16 hours ago
The health official clarified, however, that the patient is still classified as a confirmed case.
Headlines
fbfb
‘Duterte wants DFA to send notice of VFA termination’
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
.
Headlines
fbfb
215 watched for nCoV; PUI dies of pneumonia
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The number of persons under investigation for 2019 novel coronavirus infection across the country has reached 215, the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
DOLE chief apologizes for wrong report on OFW death in Dubai
11 hours ago
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III yesterday apologized to the government of Dubai for his pronouncement on Thursday that...
Headlines
fbfb
No DICT anomaly, but Rio still quitting
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
The conflict between Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio Honasan II and his top undersecretary,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
11 hours ago
Capas government opposes quarantine in SEAG village
By Ding Cervantes | 11 hours ago
This town’s Mayor Rey Catacutan urged President Duterte and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III yesterday to “consider...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Benguet on ASF lockdown
By Artemio Dumlao | 11 hours ago
Benguet Gov. Melchor Diclas has ordered a temporary lockdown on the entry of live pigs into the province after the veterinarian’s...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Vitangcol cleared in separate graft cases
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
Former Metro Rail Transit Line 3 general manager Vitangcol yesterday clarified a report that he is still facing another set...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Duterte invokes command responsibility on corruption
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
Invoking the principle of command responsibility, President Duterte warned all heads of offices to intensify the fight against...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Bong Go belies plans to run for president
11 hours ago
Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go yesterday declared that he has no plan to run for president.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with