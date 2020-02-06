Protocols set for the repatriation, quarantine of Filipinos to be flown out of Hubei

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health Thursday bared the protocols and procedures for the repatriation of Filipinos from Hubei province in China—the ground zero of the deadly virus that has killed over 560 people.

At least 45 overseas Filipino workers in Hubei have expressed their intent to join the repatriation process. The repatriated workers are expected to arrive at the Clark International Airport on February 9, Sunday.

Related Stories Filipinos repatriated from Hubei to be quarantined in New Clark City

Here are the protocols set by the Inter-agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases that will be implemented during the repatriation and quarantine of Filipinos from the epicenter of the novel coronavirus:

Passengers will be oriented on the quarantine process and will be asked to fill out health cards while on board the plane. Centralized processing of all immigration documents will also be done.

The Bureau of Quarantine will screen all passengers as they disembark the plane. Those found to have symptoms will be immediately admitted as patients under investigation at “ready” hospitals.

Those who are asymptomatic will be transported the New Clark City in Tarlac for mandatory quarantine.

The BOQ will disinfect the passengers’ luggage and the plane used. Meanwhile, the Center for Health Development in Central Luzon will disinfect the vehicles used to transport the repatriated workers.

One room will be allotted for each person during the quarantine period to “ensure safety and convenience.” The rooms—with television, refrigerator and airconditioning—can accommodate a family of three.

The movement of persons in quarantine will be limited to the building only. Packed meals will be prepared and served to them every day.

Upon the completion of the 14-day quarantine period, the discharge of all repatriated Filipinos will be facilitated by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration in coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the agency is in charge of the management, coordination and logistics of the entire quarantine process. All DOH hospitals in Central Luzon will deck for the deployment of teams in the quarantine facility.

DOH will also provide hygiene kits, disinfectant solutions, transportation and other things needed in the quarantine process.

The government initially eyed the use of the massive drug rehabilitation facility in Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija as the quarantine facility for repatriated Filipinos.