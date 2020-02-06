NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Travellers walk past a thermal camera upon arrival at the international airport in Manila on February 5, 2020.
AFP/Romeo Gacad
Protocols set for the repatriation, quarantine of Filipinos to be flown out of Hubei
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 6, 2020 - 6:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health Thursday bared the protocols and procedures for the repatriation of Filipinos from Hubei province in China—the ground zero of the deadly virus that has killed over 560 people.

At least 45 overseas Filipino workers in Hubei have expressed their intent to join the repatriation process. The repatriated workers are expected to arrive at the Clark International Airport on February 9, Sunday.

Here are the protocols set by the Inter-agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases that will be implemented during the repatriation and quarantine of Filipinos from the epicenter of the novel coronavirus:

  • Passengers will be oriented on the quarantine process and will be asked to fill out health cards while on board the plane. Centralized processing of all immigration documents will also be done.
  • The Bureau of Quarantine will screen all passengers as they disembark the plane. Those found to have symptoms will be immediately admitted as patients under investigation at “ready” hospitals.
  • Those who are asymptomatic will be transported the New Clark City in Tarlac for mandatory quarantine.
  • The BOQ will disinfect the passengers’ luggage and the plane used. Meanwhile, the Center for Health Development in Central Luzon will disinfect the vehicles used to transport the repatriated workers.
  • One room will be allotted for each person during the quarantine period to “ensure safety and convenience.” The rooms—with television, refrigerator and airconditioning—can accommodate a family of three.
  • The movement of persons in quarantine will be limited to the building only. Packed meals will be prepared and served to them every day.
  • Upon the completion of the 14-day quarantine period, the discharge of all repatriated Filipinos will be facilitated by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration in coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the agency is in charge of the management, coordination and logistics of the entire quarantine process. All DOH hospitals in Central Luzon will deck for the deployment of teams in the quarantine facility.

DOH will also provide hygiene kits, disinfectant solutions, transportation and other things needed in the quarantine process.

The government initially eyed the use of the massive drug rehabilitation facility in Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija as the quarantine facility for repatriated Filipinos. 

2019 NCOV NEW CLARK CITY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOH: Woman who has since returned to China is third nCoV case in Philippines
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"The DOH confirms that a sample from a 60-year-old female tested postive of the 2019-nCoV. This is the third case of nCoV...
Headlines
fbfb
Lorenzana: Philippines doesn't need the VFA indefinitely
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
Lorenzana said that while the VFA was “born out of a mutual need” between the Philippines and the US, the main...
Headlines
fbfb
'Not a death sentence': DOH says 98% of nCoV patients get better
9 hours ago
Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo said 98% of the individuals affected by the illness will recover.
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-MRT official Vitangcol, relative convicted for graft over maintenance deal
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
All of the accused were established to have conspired together despite knowing Vitangcol’s personal, financial stake...
Headlines
fbfb
House panel approves divorce bill
By Delon Porcalla | 20 hours ago
A committee in the House of Representatives approved in principle yesterday the Marriage Dissolution Bill, a measure equivalent...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Duterte issues EO for 'Filipino centric' Philippine quincentennial
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte cited the need for a "Filipino-centric" point of view in the commemoration of the 500th anniversary...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Filipina in Dubai died of coronavirus but unclear if nCoV or MERS-CoV
3 hours ago
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said it is not yet clear if the 58-year Filipina worker died from the 2019 Novel Coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
DOH debunks false messages claiming nCoV cases in PGH, East Ave hospital
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
The department reiterated that it already has a dedicated webpage for announcements, public advisories, FAQs, and other relevant...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Filipinos repatriated from Hubei to be quarantined in New Clark City
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
After a two-week period under quarantine, the repatriated Filipinos will be discharged.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Healthcare 'grossly neglected' in 'middle-income' Philippines, groups say
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"What they mean by weak health systems only really applies to poorer countries. What they're referring to is developing third-world...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with