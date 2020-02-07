Death of OFW in Dubai not due to nCoV

MANILA, Philippines — The Filipina household worker who died in Dubai was not infected with the novel coronavirus, a government-run media reported late Thursday.

“The cause of death was pneumonia and the woman had tested negative for novel coronavirus,” Dubai Media Office said on Twitter.

.@DXBMediaOffice denies false statements attributed to the Philippine Labour Secretary regarding a Filipina dying in Dubai due to the coronavirus. The cause of death was pneumonia and the woman had tested negative for novel coronavirus. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 6, 2020

The clarification was issued hours after Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said the 58-year-old domestic worker died of coronavirus. He, however, did not specify which strain.

The woman from General Santos City worked in Dubai as a household worker for 28 years.

The Gulf News reported that the United Arab Emirates has not recorded any deaths from the novel coronavirus.