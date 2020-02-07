Death of OFW in Dubai not due to nCoV

MANILA, Philippines — The Filipina household worker who died in Dubai
“The cause of death was pneumonia
.@DXBMediaOffice denies false statements attributed to the Philippine Labour Secretary regarding a Filipina dying in Dubai— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 6, 2020
due tothe coronavirus. The cause of death was pneumonia andthe woman had tested negative for novel coronavirus.
The woman from General Santos City worked in Dubai as a household worker for 28 years.
The Gulf News reported that the United Arab Emirates has
The virus that originated from central Chinese city of Wuhan has spread to
