Duterte issues EO for 'Filipino centric' Philippine quincentennial

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte cited the need for a "Filipino-centric" point of view in the commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the circumnavigation of the world, the Battle of Mactan and "other related events."



Duterte pushed for a "Filipino-centric" view in Executive Order 103, which also added new members to the steering committee for the commemoration of the quincentennial of various historic events.



The order, which was issued last Jan. 28, amended EO 55, which created the National Quincentennial Committee in 2018.



The historic events mentioned in EO 55 were the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Ferdinand Magellan in the Philippines, the celebration of the first mass, the circumnavigation of the globe by Magellan and Juan Sebastian Elcano from 1519 to 1522 and the victory of Lapu-Lapu in the Battle of Mactan. In the amended EO, only the 500th anniversary of the "role of the Philippines in the first circumnavigation of the world" and the victory of Lapu-Lapu in the Battle of Mactan were mentioned. The first mass was no longer mentioned although the amended order said "other related events" would also be commemorated.



There was no mention of the arrival of Christianity in the two orders.



Duterte previously said there is no reason to commemorate the coming of the Christian faith to the Philippines because it also marked the colonial subjugation of the Philippines. The president, who has been at odds with the Catholic Church over the critical stance of some bishops toward his bloody war on narcotics, also claimed the Spaniards who introduced Christianity "slaughtered" Filipino heroes.



Duterte said the National Quincentennial Commitee espouses a Filipino-centric point of view of the first circumnavigation of the world by underscoring the "magnanimity, compassion, and humanity of our ancestors in helping the impoverished crew of the expedition that traversed the Pacific Ocean." He said the committee also highlights the "courage and bravery" of the warriors in Mactan who "continue to serve as inspiration to our heroes and martyrs up to this day."



"All activities relative to the 2021 QCP (Quincentennial Commemorations of the Philippines) shall reflect Filipino viewpoints and highlight our cognizance and pride for our ancestors and rich cultural heritage through literature, languages, art and other cultural outlooks," the president said in EO 103.



"Further, commemorative activities must emphasize the Filipino identity and the values of unity, magnanimity, and sovereignty," he added.



Aside from Filipino-centric, Duterte said the commemorations should be "multidisciplinary" or should involve scholars from several academic disciplines and specializations; and "communicative and transformative" or should increase knowledge of historical educational among Filipinos through traditional and new media.



Duterte also reconstituted the composition of the National Quincentennial Committee. He appointed Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea as the chairman and National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) chairman Rene Escalante as vice chairman and executive director. The secretaries of the departments of foreign affairs, tourism, budget, interior and local government, public works, education, defense and presidential communications, the chairman of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, and the presidential adviser for the Visayas were named members of the committee.



The committee was tasked to undertake the overall study, conceptualization, and implementation of programs and projects related to the commemorations; act as principal coordinator for all activities related to the quincentennial commemorations; and serve as clearing house for the preparations and information dissemination efforts. It was also authorized to undertake fund raising activities if necessary.



Duterte also ordered the committee to come up with an appropriate quincentennial commemorations branding or logo that would reflect and depict the heroism of Lapu-Lapu in the Battle of Mactan and highlight the 500th anniversary of the Filipinos' role in the circumnavigation of the world.



The funding for the implementation of EO 103 will come from the funds of the NHCP, and if necessary, the contingent fund subject to existing regulations.



The committee will cease to exist after the liquidation and turnover of all documents and properties to NHCP or 12 months from Dec. 31, 2020 whichever is earlier.