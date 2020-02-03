42 Filipinos in Hubei ask to be repatriated amid 2019-nCoV outbreak

MANILA, Philippines — At least 42 Filipinos in China's Hubei province have requested to
Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ernesto Abella said the DFA is intending to bring home the Filipinos in Hubei this week.
China has implemented a lockdown in Hubei's Wuhan City and nearby areas to contain the virus that has infected
"The aircraft may leave for China sometime this week," Abella said in
Aside from a DFA response team, medical personnel from the Department of Health will also be deployed to fetch the overseas Filipinos.
No Filipinos among cases in China
Abella noted that the DFA continues to monitor the 2019-
According to the DFA official, the Philippine Embassy in Beijing and six Consulates General in China issue timely advisories that reflect realities on the ground.
Foreign service posts in China have also established 24/7 WeChat hotline with Filipino
"This communication line will deal with queries on the health aspect of the 2019-
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
The Department of Health says in a press briefing that there are now 80 patients under investigation for a possible infection of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) acute respiratory disease.
Of the PUIs, 67 are in isolation in hospitals.
The PUIs include patients found through contact tracing, or the tracing of the people who may have come in contact with the two Chinese nationals from Wuhan who have since been confirmed to have been infected with nCoV ARD.
Filipinos in Hubei, China who want to be repatriated have until today, February 3, to get in touch with the Philippine consular officials in Shanghai, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ernesto Abella says in a Palace briefing.
He adds the repatriation flight, which will likely have a team of DFA and Department of Health quick response team, will leave for China within the week. The DOH has drafted its guidelines for the repatriation effort, he also sayd.
Abella says there have been no Filipinos confirmed to have been infected with the novel coronavirus of more than 295,000 Filipinos in mainland China.
Research Institute for Tropical Medicine Director Celia Carlos explains the criteria that health authorities use to determine if someone is considered a Person Under Investigation for the novel coronavirus:
1. Fever of 38°C or higher
2. Respiratory infection
3. Travel within China and its SARs in the past 14 days
4. History of exposure to a person with nCoV
The Philippine National Police's medical personnel as well as its Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive (CBRNE) team and equipment are on hand to help with the risk posed by 2019-nCoV, its chief, Police Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa, says in a press conference.
He says the personnel can help in the repatriation and quarantine of Filipinos from Wuhan and the rest of Hubei province in China.
"We are waiting for the Department of Health. Deployment of the Philippine National Police will depend on the DOH," he says.
"We're just presenting that we have personnel... this is for chemical warfare, but this can be used," he says of the CBRNE team.
"We also have medical doctors who can help with the repatriation. The [Armed Forces of the Philippines] and PNP commit our medicals doctors if need be," he says.
The ban on travelers arriving from China, including its Special Admnistrative Regions China and Macau, may be difficult to enforce across the country, Dr. Tony Leachon, a health reform advocate, says.
"Situation in NAIA may not be replicated in other airports; our borders are porous," he says on ANC's "Headstart".
The Palace announced the ban on Sunday, the same day that a second case of novel coronavirus was confirmed and the death of a Chinese man from Wuhan over the weekend was disclosed to the public.
