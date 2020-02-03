42 Filipinos in Hubei ask to be repatriated amid 2019-nCoV outbreak

MANILA, Philippines — At least 42 Filipinos in China's Hubei province have requested to be repatriated amid the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019- nCov ) outbreak, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ernesto Abella said the DFA is intending to bring home the Filipinos in Hubei this week.

China has implemented a lockdown in Hubei's Wuhan City and nearby areas to contain the virus that has infected more than 16,400 people across China and killed 360 people.

"The aircraft may leave for China sometime this week," Abella said in press briefing, adding that the Philippine government is arranging for an aircraft that will fetch Filipinos in Hubei.

Aside from a DFA response team, medical personnel from the Department of Health will also be deployed to fetch the overseas Filipinos.

No Filipinos among cases in China

Abella noted that the DFA continues to monitor the 2019- nCoV outbreak and to ensure the protection of oversease Filipinos.

" No Filipinos are confirmed to be infected by the 2019- nCoV Acute Respiratory Disease. There are 295,047 Filipinos in mainland China," Abella said.

According to the DFA official, the Philippine Embassy in Beijing and six Consulates General in China issue timely advisories that reflect realities on the ground.

Foreign service posts in China have also established 24/7 WeChat hotline with Filipino doctos , psychologists and nurses to ask for information about the SARS-like virus.