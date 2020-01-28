SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Only 4-5% of Chinese arrivals come to the Philippines through the Visa Upon Arrival program, an Immigration official said.
File photo
Immigration actually strict at screening Chinese arrivals, official says
(Philstar.com) - January 28, 2020 - 1:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Immigration officials screen Chinese nationals entering the Philippines, checking not just their documents but also for signs that they may be victims of human trafficking, a bureau official said Tuesday.

Speaking at a Senate hearing into prostituion that caters to Chinese nationals associated with the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator industry, Port Operations Division chief Grifton Medina said Immigration officers subject arriving Chinese to evaluations and interviews.

"We check a Chinese national on whether they might be a victim of human trafficking or may be a prostitute... if they do not seem to have the means to stay in the Philippines, or don't have a place to stay or a return ticket or itinerary, they will be excluded," he said in Filipino. 

Exclusion means not being allowed to enter the country.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros—chair of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality—called for the hearing through Senate Resolution No. 131 to "probe into the existence of prostitution rings in the country and to examine the circumstances that push women from vulnerable sectors of society to work under exploitative conditions."

Among the aspects that the hearing looked into was how the Chinese victims of human trafficking — authorities have also rescued Vietnamese, Malaysian and Filipina women in raids on "sex dens" in condominiums in Metro Manila — were brought into the Philippines.

Hontiveros asked about the Visa Upon Arrival program, where Chinese nationals are allowed to get visas through Department of Tourism-accredited travel agencies in China, that tour groups use.

Medina said VUA arrivals account for around just 5% of around 1.8 million Chinese visitors yearly.

Police Maj. Gideon Ines of the Makati police said he could not say whether the women rescued in raids were in the Philippines on VUAs since their passports and visas were with their "maintainers." He assured Sen. Hontiveros, though, that the Philippine National Police and other law enforcement agencies coordinate with the BI on operations against human trafficking.  

'We are very strict'

"We are very strict in terms of examining and evaluating Chinese [arrivals]. Out of the 7,700 exclusions, the most number of exclusions, almost 2,000 accounts for Chinese," Medina said, adding Chinese Embassy officials had "raised concerns" that Immigration officers may be too strict.

"In fact, the most interviews and referrals for secondary inspection... more Chinese are referred and later excluded even if they have complete documents," he also said.

"Our numbers will bear us out that our Immigration officers are very strict," he said.

The BI on Tuesday morning announced it was suspending its VUA facility for Chinese arrivals in response to the threat posed by the novel coronavirus, which was first reported in Wuhan, China.— Jonathan de Santos

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION PHILIPPINE OFFSHORE GAMING OPERATORS RISA HONTIVEROS VISA UPON ARRIVAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A better VFA? A look at the Status of Visiting Forces Agreement with Australia
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
The US VFA was signed in 1998 and was entered into force in 1999 while the Status of Visiting Forces Agreement with Australia...
Headlines
fbfb
Arming of BFP seen this year
By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
President Duterte’s plan to arm members of the Bureau of Fire Protection will push through this year, Interior Secretary...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte’s VFA decision not on a whim – Palace
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Duterte’s decision to scrap the Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States was not made on a whim, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH probes 8 cases of suspected nCoV
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Eight persons are being monitored for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the Philippines – down from 11 last weekend,...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Senate probe into sex trafficking linked to POGO industry
4 hours ago
"[F]oreigners, particularly Chinese men working in nearby Philippine Offshore Gambling Operators, were the main clientele...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
21 minutes ago
Pangilinan wants preemptive ban for visitors from Wuhan, China
By Franco Luna | 21 minutes ago
"A total 1,626,309 tourists from mainland China visited the country from January to November 2019," the senator reasoned...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
More than 396,000 affected; Taal still under close watch
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"Activity in the Main Crater in the past 24 hours has been characterized by weak to voluminous emission of white to dirty...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
'Left with nothing': Aeta community in Batangas among affected during Taal eruption
By Rosette Adel | 5 hours ago
An Aeta community of around 69 families in San Luis, Batangas were among the residents who were forced to relocate when the...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
‘House of Kobe’ launched in Philippines before tragedy
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
A Kobe Bryant-inspired basketball court called the “House of Kobe” was inaugurated in Valenzuela on Sunday, just...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
6 Manila Chinese schools suspend classes
By Rey Galupo | 14 hours ago
Six Chinese schools in Manila suspended classes yesterday after reports came out that a Chinese national was confined for...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with