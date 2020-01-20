Vilma Santos proposes creation of Taal Commission

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto (Batangas) proposed the creation of a commission that would assist the victims of the eruption of the Taal Volcano.

In a privilege speech Monday, Santos told her colleagues at the House of Representatives that 41,000 families or about 180,000 individuals stay in evacuation centers within and outside Batangas.

"I propose to this body for the creation of Taal Commission at the appropriate time — the relief rehabilitation and assistance of those affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano," Santos said.

Santos, also a former Batangas governor, urged Congress to make a realignment of funds in coordination with the House appropriations committee, Department of Budget and Management and other government agencies for the immediate release of funds.

This would address the crisis cost by Taal Volcano's steam-driven eruption in order to ensure the immediate rehabilitation and resettlement of those affected.

"In addition, I hope we can craft more laws that would improve our local government units' disaster preparedness capabilities so that we can ensure the safety, health and economic well-being of our people," Santos said.

Citing Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum, Santos reminded her fellow Batangueños that Alert Level 4 is still in effect over Taal Volcano, which means that an explosive eruption is still possible.

The lawmaker reiterated that residents within the 14-kilometer danger zone have to stay outside the perimeter and temporarily take shelter in evacuation centers.

The towns of Agoncillo, San Nicolas, Talisay, Balete, Mataas na Kahoy , Lemery, Laurel, Taal, part of Cuenca, Alitagtag, Sta. Teresita, San Jose, Malvar, Tanauan City, Lipa City, parts of Tagaytay City and parts of Cavite province are in high-risk zones.

Meanwhile, Santos' husband Senate Pro- Tempore Ralph Recto filed a bill seeking to create the Taal Volcano Rehabilitation and Development Commission before the Senate.

Under Senate Bill 1275, the Taal Volcano Rehabilitation and Development Fund will allocate P50 billion to provide immediate relief to affected individuals and families.

This would also establish resettlement centers, homesites and townsites for displaced families; provide livelihood and employment opportunities for residents; and construct, repair, rehabilitate or reconstruct public infrastructure needed in affected communities.