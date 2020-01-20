SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
In this Jan. 17, 2020 photo, Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto visits evacuees affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano in Batangas.
Facebook/Vilma Santos-Recto
Vilma Santos proposes creation of Taal Commission
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - January 20, 2020 - 5:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto (Batangas) proposed the creation of a commission that would assist the victims of the eruption of the Taal Volcano.

In a privilege speech Monday, Santos told her colleagues at the House of Representatives that 41,000 families or about 180,000 individuals stay in evacuation centers within and outside Batangas.

"I propose to this body for the creation of Taal Commission at the appropriate time — the relief rehabilitation and assistance of those affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano," Santos said.

Santos, also a former Batangas governor, urged Congress to make a realignment of funds in coordination with the House appropriations committee, Department of Budget and Management and other government agencies for the immediate release of funds.

This would address the crisis cost by Taal Volcano's steam-driven eruption in order to ensure the immediate rehabilitation and resettlement of those affected.

"In addition, I hope we can craft more laws that would improve our local government units' disaster preparedness capabilities so that we can ensure the safety, health and economic well-being of our people," Santos said.

Citing Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum, Santos reminded her fellow Batangueños that Alert Level 4 is still in effect over Taal Volcano, which means that an explosive eruption is still possible.

The lawmaker reiterated that residents within the 14-kilometer danger zone have to stay outside the perimeter and temporarily take shelter in evacuation centers.

The towns of Agoncillo, San Nicolas, Talisay, Balete, Mataas na Kahoy, Lemery, Laurel, Taal, part of Cuenca, Alitagtag, Sta. Teresita, San Jose, Malvar, Tanauan City, Lipa City, parts of Tagaytay City and parts of Cavite province are in high-risk zones.

Meanwhile, Santos' husband Senate Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto filed a bill seeking to create the Taal Volcano Rehabilitation and Development Commission before the Senate.

Under Senate Bill 1275, the Taal Volcano Rehabilitation and Development Fund will allocate P50 billion to provide immediate relief to affected individuals and families.

This would also establish resettlement centers, homesites and townsites for displaced families; provide livelihood and employment opportunities for residents; and construct, repair, rehabilitate or reconstruct public infrastructure needed in affected communities.

"Ultimately, this proposed measure seeks to hasten the recovery and sustain the economic development of communities affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano, with the hopes that the return to normalcy will aid not only in the economic prosperity of the Southern Tagalog Region but of the entire country as well," Recto said.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 20, 2020 - 6:10pm

Get updates as Phivolcs issues warnings over Taal Volcano's unrest. (Main photo by AFP/Bullit Marquez)

January 20, 2020 - 6:10pm

President Duterte distributes cash assistance, hygiene kits, jerry cans, gift certificates and training kits to selected heads of families affected by Taal Volcano's eruption.

January 20, 2020 - 4:25pm

Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto (Batangas) proposes the creation of a Taal Commission to help in the rehabilitation efforts in areas affected the eruption of Taal Volcano.

In a privilege speech Monday afternoon, Santos-Recto also urged the lower house of Congress to realign funds to address the crisis cost of the volcanic eruption.

"I hope we can craft more laws improving the capabilities of disaster preparedness of LGUs to ensure the health and wellness of evacuees," Santos-Recto said.

January 20, 2020 - 8:23am

Phivolcs has recorded 673 volcanic earthquakes, including 12 low frequency ones in the last 24 hours, which it says "signifies continuous magmatic intrusion beneath the Taal edifice, which may lead to further eruptive activity."

It has observed steady steam emission and infrequent weak explosions that generated ash plumes of from 500 to 1,000 meters tall and dispersed ash to the southwest.

Although some businesses have opened in Tagaytay, which overlooks Taal, Alert Level 4 remains over the volcano.

"DOST-PHIVOLCS strongly reiterates total evacuation of Taal Volcano Island and high-risk areas as identified in the hazard maps within the 14-km radius from Taal Main Crater and along the Pansipit River Valley where fissuring has been observed," Phivolcs says.

January 19, 2020 - 6:26pm

Phivolcs says Alert Level 4 remains in effect over Taal Volcano which means that the threat of a hazardous eruption within hours to days still looms. 

"Since 8:00 AM this morning, Taal Volcano’s activity has been generally characterized by weak emission of steam-laden plumes 300 to 500 meters high from the Main Crater that drifted to the general southwest," it says in its 6 p.m. update today.

A total of 701 volcanic earthquakes have been recorded since the volcano erupted last January 12. The latest sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission was measured at an average of 4353 tonnes/day as of 5 p.m. today.

Based on PAGASA's wind forecast, if the eruption plume remains below 5 km, ash will drift south and southwest of the main crater. But if a major eruption occurs during the day and the plume exceeds 5 km, then volcanic ash will also blow to the eastern and northeastern sectors reaching parts of Batangas, Laguna and Quezon. 

 

 

January 19, 2020 - 4:10pm

Volcanic ash blanketed the foot of Taal Volcano island gray as the Airforce and members of Task Force Taal assess the situation on Sunday morning, January 19.

The STAR/Arnell Ozaeta

The STAR/Arnell Ozaeta

The STAR/Arnell Ozaeta

The STAR/Arnell Ozaeta

