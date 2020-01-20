Vilma Santos proposes creation of Taal Commission

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto (Batangas) proposed the creation of a commission that would assist the victims of the eruption of the Taal Volcano.
In a privilege speech Monday, Santos told her colleagues at the House of Representatives that 41,000 families or about 180,000 individuals stay in evacuation centers within and outside Batangas.
"I propose to this body for the creation of Taal Commission at the
Santos, also a former Batangas governor, urged Congress to make a realignment of funds in coordination with the House appropriations committee, Department of Budget and Management and other government agencies for the immediate release of funds.
This would address the crisis cost by Taal Volcano's steam-driven eruption
"In addition, I hope we can craft more laws that would improve our local government units' disaster preparedness capabilities so
Citing
The lawmaker reiterated that residents within the 14-kilometer danger zone have to stay outside the perimeter and temporarily take shelter in evacuation centers.
The towns of Agoncillo, San Nicolas, Talisay, Balete, Mataas na
Meanwhile, Santos' husband Senate Pro-
Under Senate Bill 1275, the Taal Volcano Rehabilitation and Development Fund will allocate P50 billion to provide immediate relief to affected individuals and families.
This would also establish resettlement centers, homesites and
"Ultimately, this proposed measure seeks to hasten the recovery and sustain the economic development of communities affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano,
Get updates as Phivolcs issues warnings over Taal Volcano's unrest. (Main photo by AFP/Bullit Marquez)
President Duterte distributes cash assistance, hygiene kits, jerry cans, gift certificates and training kits to selected heads of families affected by Taal Volcano's eruption.
Rep. Santos-Recto: Patuloy nating suportahan at damayan ang pasanin ng mga kababayan sa Batangas. Sa ngayon masasabi nating overwhelming ang tulong.
Phivolcs has recorded 673 volcanic earthquakes, including 12 low frequency ones in the last 24 hours, which it says "signifies continuous magmatic intrusion beneath the Taal edifice, which may lead to further eruptive activity."
It has observed steady steam emission and infrequent weak explosions that generated ash plumes of from 500 to 1,000 meters tall and dispersed ash to the southwest.
Although some businesses have opened in Tagaytay, which overlooks Taal, Alert Level 4 remains over the volcano.
"DOST-PHIVOLCS strongly reiterates total evacuation of Taal Volcano Island and high-risk areas as identified in the hazard maps within the 14-km radius from Taal Main Crater and along the Pansipit River Valley where fissuring has been observed," Phivolcs says.
Phivolcs says Alert Level 4 remains in effect over Taal Volcano which means that the threat of a hazardous eruption within hours to days still looms.
"Since 8:00 AM this morning, Taal Volcano’s activity has been generally characterized by weak emission of steam-laden plumes 300 to 500 meters high from the Main Crater that drifted to the general southwest," it says in its 6 p.m. update today.
A total of 701 volcanic earthquakes have been recorded since the volcano erupted last January 12. The latest sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission was measured at an average of 4353 tonnes/day as of 5 p.m. today.
Based on PAGASA's wind forecast, if the eruption plume remains below 5 km, ash will drift south and southwest of the main crater. But if a major eruption occurs during the day and the plume exceeds 5 km, then volcanic ash will also blow to the eastern and northeastern sectors reaching parts of Batangas, Laguna and Quezon.
ERUPTION UPDATE FOR TAAL VOLCANO
ALERT LEVEL 4 (HAZARDOUS ERUPTION IMMINENT)
19 JANUARY 2020
19 JANUARY 2020
Volcanic ash blanketed the foot of Taal Volcano island gray as the Airforce and members of Task Force Taal assess the situation on Sunday morning, January 19.
