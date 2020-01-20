SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Business as usual for some fishermen despite the threat of a volcanic erruption here in Laurel, Batangas.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
Fish from Taal Lake safe for consumption after all — BFAR
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - January 20, 2020 - 2:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Less than a week since the Department of Health issued a warning against consuming fish from Taal Lake, the Department of Agriculture announced that fish samples were actually safe to eat amid Taal Volcano's unrest.

According to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources on Sunday night, laboratory analyses for water and fish samples "revealed that consumption of fish from Taal Lake is safe, but it must be confined to those that are fresh and caught alive."

The department also cautioned the public that any fish caught in the lake must first have their internal organs removed and should be washed and cooked thoroughly.

Ensuring safety

The DOH first warned the public not to consume any product from the lake on Tuesday, January 14, just days after the initial steam eruption of Taal Volcano on Sunday, January 12 caused rampant ashfall that experts said would lead to fishkill in the lake. 

"Dapat wala nang bibili kasi 'di natin maaasahan ‘yung safety ng ating mga mamamayan,” Health Assistant Secretary Maria Francia Laxamana said in a press briefing that day.

(No one should buy fish from Taal area and Batangas anymore because we can’t assure their safety.)

Militant fisherfolk federation Pamalakaya criticized the DOH for its initial advisory, saying it was prematurely issued pending lab results.

They said that such a warning could potentially pull down the farm gate value—the price of produde before transportation and marketing costs—of their fish products due to “stigmatization” and lead to other socio-economic effects on both fishermen and consumers. 

The DA only announced that they ordered the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to conduct water quality tests the day after the advisory was already issued.

Right after all 

"[L]ocal fishers were right after all; the advisory warning of the health department against consumption of fish from Taal Lake was too early, and could seriously impact the livelihood of small fisherfolk, as well as ordinary consumers,” Pamalakaya said in a statement on Monday. 

According to Monday's 6 a.m. update by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, total damage and losses to agriculture amount to P3.06 billion in the provinces of Batangas and Cavite alone, which have both since been declared under a state of calamity, which indicates significant loss to agriculture and infrastructure among others. 

In their statement, the DA said the fisheries bureau is prepared to provide assorted fingerlings, which included, 7 million for tilapia; 20,000 freshwater shrimp, 50,000 hito, 100,000 bighead carp and 5,000 ayungin "[o]nce aquaculture operation resumes and suitable areas are identified."

"[W]e appeal to the DOH to lift its advisory to prevent escalation among the consumers as well as deter the unreasonable retail price increase of fish in the market,” Fernando Hicap, Pamalakaya national chairperson, said.

The former Anakpawis party-list lawmaker also called for authorities to secure the safety of harvesting fishers instead of preventing them from going back to their communities. 

“This will ensure that our fisherfolk could still make ends meet while being evacuated," he said. 

BUREAU OF FISHERIES AND AQUATIC RESOURCES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘S*** really happens,’ says Bato after Boss Ironman accident
By Raymund Catindig | 15 hours ago
Remember Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s infamous “s*** really happens” comment that had him...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Quo warranto plea to revoke ABS-CBN franchise won't end in constitutional crisis
By Alexis Romero | 22 hours ago
A quo warranto petition to cancel ABS-CBN's franchise is seen to lead to a "constitutional crisis." But the Palace disputes...
Headlines
fbfb
Trump invites Duterte to US
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Despite the passage of a United States budget provision banning Philippine officials behind the detention of Sen. Leila de...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Power firm with P7K capital bags P100 million deal’
By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
A senior administration lawmaker yesterday revealed an obscure and under-two-year-old independent power company that managed...
Headlines
fbfb
Dennis Garcia lives on in ‘Manila’
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
As they say, the creation will outlive the creator, and that’s true in the case of composer Dennis Garcia, who composed...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Threatened species hit hard by Australia's bushfires
2 hours ago
Wildlife experts worry that more than a billion animals have perished in the unprecedented wave of bushfires that have ravaged...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
2 massacre suspects nabbed after Ampatuan verdict to face trial
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The two recently arrested suspects will be arraigned on Tuesday, January 21.
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
JBC opens applications for Reyes' seat at Supreme Court
4 hours ago
The JBC said applications and documentary requirements may be filed until March 3.
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
LIVE: Senate hearing into motorcycle taxi regulation
By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
The Senate panels on Public Services and Local Government are holding an inquiry into the proposed regulation of motorcycle...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Phivolcs: Volcanic activity underground despite weaker Taal explosions
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the activity in the volcano’s main crater for the past 24...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with