A water refilling attendant arranges the pile of water containers lined up to be filled at Baseco compound, Tondo, Manila on March 19, 2019.
The STAR/Krizjohn Rosales
DENR: Avoid donating bottled water to Taal evacuees
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - January 20, 2020 - 6:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ Environmental Management Bureau in Calabarzon (Region IV-A) advised those involved in ongoing relief operations in areas affected by Taal Volcano's eruption to donate drinking water in huge containers.

“Avoid donating bottled water which may cause garbage disposal problem in the near future because this tragedy may take months or even years. Areas affected by Taal eruption would take some time to rehabilitate,” the bureau said.

“We need to start thinking about the future,” it added.

The EMB stressed that waters in huge containers are economical and refillable.

It said there are more than 53,000 individuals affected by the eruption.

“Imagine if each of them drinks 3 bottled water per day, that's 159,075 PET bottle garbage you are creating daily,” it said.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Monday said there are more than 215,000 people from the provinces of Batangas, Quezon, Laguna and Cavite affected by Taal Volcano's unrest. It added that there are around 69,304 individuals being served outside proper evacuation centers.

The bureau made the appeal almost a week after Taal Volcano erupted on January 12.

Several non-profit organizations and volunteers from the private sector have since organized donation drives which included a call for donation of bottled waters.

