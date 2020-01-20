SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Photo shows scenes from the evacuation center at San Gregorio Integrated School in Laurel, Batangas.
Photo by EC Toledo/Philstar.com
Number of Taal evacuees still rising, now at 112,000 — NDRRMC
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - January 20, 2020 - 3:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Some 112,757 individuals are taking temporary shelter in 416 evacuation centers, according to the latest update Monday by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. 

Over 215,000 people from the provinces of Batangas, Quezon, Laguna and Cavite have been affected by Taal Volcano's unrest, NDRRMC said, adding that some 69,304 individuals are being served outside proper evacuation centers. 

Over a week after a steam eruption at Taal Volcano's main crater triggered after-effects such as ashfall, the number of evacuees continues to rise with each passing update. 

International child welfare organization Save the Children Philippines cast fear that prolonged displacement for both adult and child evacuees could have serious psychosocial repercussions. 

NDRRMC's bulletin said that 714 volcanic earthquakes were recorded as of January 20. Some 176 of these, it said, were felt at magnitudes 1.2-4.1 and intensities I-V. Magnitude measures the energy released at the earthquake’s source while Intensity measures the strength of shaking.

The provinces of Batangas and Cavite continue to reel from a collective P3.06 billion worth of damage to agriculture, a statistic that remained unchanged from the last update. They have since been declared under a state of calamity, which indicates significant loss to agriculture and infrastructure among others. 

Although state volcanologists continue to say that the volcano displays "generally weaker" activity, they say that a further eruption is still very much a possibility as Alert Level 4 remains hoisted over the volcano. 

Alert Level 4 indicates that "a hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days" and has been up since Sunday, January 12. 

TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Intense quakes, seismic activity could mean Taal Volcano eruption — Phivolcs
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
“Such intense seismic activity likely signifies continuous magmatic intrusion beneath the Taal edifice, which may lead...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Quo warranto plea to revoke ABS-CBN franchise won't end in constitutional crisis
By Alexis Romero | 23 hours ago
A quo warranto petition to cancel ABS-CBN's franchise is seen to lead to a "constitutional crisis." But the Palace disputes...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Power firm with P7K capital bags P100 million deal’
By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
A senior administration lawmaker yesterday revealed an obscure and under-two-year-old independent power company that managed...
Headlines
fbfb
De Lima behind ICC case vs Duterte ­­— Sabio
By Edu Punay | 2 days ago
After recanting his complaint for mass murder against President Duterte, lawyer Jude Sabio yesterday implicated detained Sen....
Headlines
fbfb
UP history profs slam Bongbong’s call to revise Martial Law in textbooks
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
UP history teachers countered that it's the Marcoses revising history for their own convenience.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
43 minutes ago
Robredo to no longer keep mum on 'false accusations' against her
By Kristine Joy Patag | 43 minutes ago
Robredo said she told her staff some time last year that she will call out all the lies she sees.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Food enough, DSWD says, what Taal evacuees need now are hygiene, sleeping kits
By Arnell Ozaeta | 1 hour ago
A DSWD official said among the gaps the agency found during its initial assessment was the lack of sanitation facilities....
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on January 21, 2020
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
More than a week since Taal Volcano erupted, classes in some areas remain suspended.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Number of Taal evacuees still rising, now at 112,000 — NDRRMC
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
The number of evacuees continues to rise over a week after Taal Volcano's eruption.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
TWG blames Angkas for terminating motorcycle taxi operations
1 hour ago
The government's interagency technical working group blamed Angkas for terminating the operations of motorcycle taxis.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with